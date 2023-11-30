Vans discounts iconic Old Skool shoes to $55 (Reg. $70) in up to 50% off footwear sale

Right now, Vans is offering up to 50% off new sale items, including footwear, apparel, and accessories. Our favorite steal from this sale is Van’s iconic, bestselling Old Skool Shoe, coming in at $54.95, marked down from $70. A classic shoe that will elevate any style, the Old Skool Shoe comes in seven colorways and is made of durable suede. We are also loving the Old Skool Vans Yacht Club Shoe – which sports a funkier design than the Old Skool Shoe – complete with vibrant, retro colorways, coming in at $59.95. Free shipping and returns. Head below the fold to learn more about Vans’ up to 50% off New Sale items.

The Old Skool Shoe is the shoe that brought Vans to life. Featuring the iconic low-top and Sidestripe, the Old Skool Shoe has durable suede and canvas uppers, reinforced toe caps, supportive padded collars, and Vans’ signature rubber waffle outsoles. The Old Skool Shoe is an homage to 90s fashion which has made its way full circle into the present – grab a pair here for $54.95. In a near-identical construction, the Old Skool Vans Yacht Club Shoe highlights bold colorways and patterns such as Camo Olive/White ($49.95) and Old Skool Flame ($59.95). Rounding out this sale are the Classic Slip-on Checkerboard Shoes for $49.95 which feature low-profile canvas uppers, a classic checkerboard print, and elastic side accents – available in four fun colorways.

First known as the Vans #36, the Old Skool debuted in 1977 with a unique new addition: a random doodle drawn by founder Paul Van Doren, and originally referred to as the “jazz stripe.” Today, the famous Vans Sidestripe has become the unmistakable—and instantly recognizable—hallmark of the Vans brand. Constructed with durable suede and canvas uppers in a range of fresh colorways, the Old Skool pays homage to our heritage while ensuring that this low top, lace-up shoe remains as iconic as ever.

