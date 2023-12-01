Allbirds’ Secret Sale takes up to 40% off select footwear

Sustainable and oh-so popular shoemaker, allbirds, has announced its Secret Sale where you can get up to 40% off select styles and colors using code AFF-23-DEC40 at checkout. The deal is valid through December 17, giving you plenty of time to do some holiday shopping for yourself or loved ones. Leading the charge in allbirds’ Secret Sale are the Women’s Wool Runner Mizzles for $44.40, marked down from $125 – these shoes are fun and cozy, keeping your feet dry year-round. Next up are the Men’s Wool Runner-Up Mizzles for $46.20, made of sustainable fabric and featuring an array of colorways. Lastly we have the Women’s R&R Hoodie, coming in at $41.40 – this piece is the perfect neutral touch to ensure a classic fit. Head below the fold for more details on the allbirds Secret Sale.

The name of our first pick – The Women’s Wool Runner Mizzles – suggests whimsy and a Dr. Seuss-adjacent vibe, and that’s exactly what these runners are giving. Your feet are sure to stay warm in the ZQ Merino wool fabric, providing you all-day comfort and a no-frills fashion – get a pair here for $44.40. As for the guys, the Men’s Wool Runner-Up Mizzles for $46.20 feature Puddle Guard technology, all-condition traction, and are available in moody colorways like Hazy Indigo, Tuke Jo, and Natural Black. To help keep cozy this winter, the Women’s R&R Hoodie is sure to provide you with exactly what the name promises – rest and relaxation. A structured yet soft to the touch piece, the R&R Hoodie is perfect to throw on during chillier days outside as a layering piece or can stand alone on its own next to the warmth of the fireplace. Available for $41.40.

Other pieces we love from the allbirds Secret Sale:

Women’s

Men’s

More on Women’s Wool Runner Mizzles:

Combining cozy ZQ Merino wool and a bio-based water repellent shield, our rain-ready sneaker keeps your feet predictably dry in unpredictable weather. Best For: Walking, traction, water-repellent protection Super Soft Material: Warm and cozy premium ZQ Merino wool provides next-level comfort Natural Innovation: Durable, water-repellent finish helps keep shoes from getting soggy

