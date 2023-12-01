Amazon’s refurb Luna multi-platform wireless gamepad now just $34 (Reg. $60)

After seeing a notable Thanksgiving Week deal on Amazon’s Luna multi-platform wireless gaming controller, the best price of the season is now live. The Amazon refurbished listing with the same warranty as a new unit has now dropped to $33.99 shipped. This controller typically fetches $70 in new condition, dropped to $40 for Black Friday, and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is also among the best prices we have ever tracked on the gamepad. For those unfamiliar, the Luna is a wireless gamepad with Xbox-style asymmetrical sticks and all of your usual controls compatible with Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices – it features both Bluetooth and USB connectivity options. Low-friction thumbsticks, a 4-way D-Pad, and a “comfortable textured grip” are also at the ready. Head below for more details.

Something like the 8Bitdo Ultimate C 2.4g Wireless Controller makes for a notable alternative you can score for less. While not as versatile overall, this one is compatible with Windows PC, Android, Steam Deck, and Raspberry Pi while delivering a very similar button layout. It also sells for $28 shipped on Amazon in new condition.

And just because they might not last long, anyone still looking to score an Xbox Series X console will want to head straight over to this post. Pricing has now dropped down to just $349 shipped for both the standard and Diablo IV bundles – the best straight up cash discounts of the holiday season.

Luna multi-platform wireless gaming controller features:

A Certified Refurbished Luna Controller is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device. Certified Refurbished Amazon devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes.

Upgrade your Luna gaming experience with Luna Controller: Designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own.

Luna Controller over Cloud Direct connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a Luna Controller using a Bluetooth connection on Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.

With Cloud Direct technology, Luna Controller talks directly to the cloud. There is no need to pair to each device, making it easy to transition your game from one screen to the next on compatible Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices.

Connect over Bluetooth and USB to play games outside of Luna on Windows PC, Mac, and Android devices.

