CORSAIR’s HS55 gaming headset offers 24-hour battery with multi-channel audio for $70 low

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR HS55 WIRELESS Multiplatform Gaming Headset for $69.99 shipped. Down from its $100 price tag, this headset has spent most of the year staying at its MSRP, with five major discounts over that time dropping costs by $20 to $30 at most. Today’s deal repeats this pattern, coming in as a 30% markdown off the going rate to return to the all-time low from early summer. This 2.4Ghz headset gives you a range of up to 50 feet with a battery that ensures 24 hours of life, plus the added bonus of Bluetooth support for your mobile devices. It comes equipped with Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound for PC and Mac, enabling a multi-channel audio and dropping you right into the middle of your favorite games. With its custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, you’ll be able to hear every bang, thwack, and footstep on the battlefield giving you a leg up on the competition. It even features an omni-directional microphone with a convenient flip-to-mute function. You can read more about it here.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Headset for $50. Supported by Bluetooth connectivity, you’ll get 18 hours of battery life so you never have to worry when game sessions run too long. It comes equipped with high-fidelity 40 mm drivers that are compatible with Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic for the surround sound experience you love, as well as built-in dual beamforming microphones that eliminate the need for a mic arm and reduce background noise.

And if you want to stay informed on the best gaming equipment deals for your battlestation, go head over to our PC gaming hub for all the up-to-date deals on items from CPUs and GPUs to dedicated pre-built systems or PC peripherals.

HS55 WIRELESS Multiplatform Gaming Headset features:

Low-Latency 2.4Ghz Wireless or Bluetooth: Enjoy high-quality audio without the wire, featuring a range of up to 50ft and up to 24 hours of battery life, plus Bluetooth support for mobile devices and more.Specific uses for product : Gaming

Lightweight Construction and All-Day Comfort: Enjoy hours of non-stop gaming with a comfortable lightweight design that weighs just 266g, featuring adjustable leatherette memory foam ear pads and an adjustable headband.

Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound on PC and Mac: Enables a multi-channel audio experience on PC and Mac, putting you right in the middle of your game, plus support for Tempest 3D audio on PS5.

Great Gaming Audio: High-quality, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver excellent sound with the range needed to hear everything on the battlefield.

Omni-Directional Microphone with Flip-to-Mute Function: Accurately captures all your calls and commands, with a convenient flip-to-mute function.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!