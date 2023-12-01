Elite Gourmet’s old fashioned 6-quart vintage wood bucket ice cream maker falls to $82 low

Amazon is offering the Elite Gourmet Old Fashioned 6 Quart Vintage Wood Bucket Electric Ice Cream Maker for $81.59 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20.40 off coupon. Down from $102, with a $170 Amazon price tag, this ice cream maker has seen discounts to all-time lows and sharp rises back to its MSRP throughout the course of the year. Today’s deal is a 52% markdown off the going rate, coming in $12 above the current used pricing and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked – which is just $2 above the all-time low from a few months ago. A 4-quart model can also be found on Amazon for $9 less.

With a vintage, wooden design and a 120V mixing unit so you don’t have to hand-mix until your arm is sore, you’ll be able to mix and freeze up to four quarts of creamy ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and even snow cream (if you’re from Appalachia). The dessert maker is easy to set up and use, just add your favorite ingredients to the cannister, assemble the mixer, add ice and rock salt, plug in and let it go! You can use your own family recipes or follow the recipes that are included.

And while you’re throwing the dessert maker above into your cart, Amazon also offers a 4-pound pack of Morton’s Ice Cream Salt for $13. And for those of you just starting out and unfamiliar with the process using raw ingredients, you can also find the Junket Ice Cream Mix Bundle for $30, which includes 6 separate packets of ice cream mix – two vanilla, two chocolate, and two strawberry.

And if you enjoy your desserts on cheat days, you’ll need a reliable way to make up for it on your next gym day. Check out our recent coverage of the Nutribullet Ultra Personal Blender, which sports a 1,200W motor and a choice between the full mode option for automated smoothie cycles and the pulse mode options for more hands-on control.

6-Quart Electric Ice Cream Maker features:

The Elite Gourmet 6Qt. Old Fashioned Electric Ice Cream Maker churns out delicious homemade ice cream in just minutes. It features a 6-quart heavy duty aluminum canister and a powerful 90-rpm motor, so making ice cream is fast, convenient and fun for the whole family! It’s great for entertaining at family parties, BBQ’s and picnics using all of your favorite ice cream, sorbet, gelato and even frozen yogurt recipes. The motor turns a six-fin paddle that whips air into the ingredients producing a smooth, rich soft serve ice cream. The paddle quickly crushes cookies, fruit, chocolate chips or a variety of other yummy toppings and thoroughly integrates them into the mixture. The old-fashioned Appalachian wood bucket holds ice and rock salt, keeping the canister at the optimal 10°F temperature. All parts conveniently remove for easy cleaning.

