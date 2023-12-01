Lockly Vision Elite fingerprint smart lock doubles as a video doorbell at $400 ($100 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Lockly Vision Elite Smart Lock Deadbolt for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $500, this is a solid $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This model still fetches $500 directly from Lockly and at Amazon where it is yet to see a price drop since launching there back in June. There are certainly more affordable smart lock solutions out there, but the Vision Elite combines a video doorbell directly built-in to the lock mechanism. Alongside 2-way audio and HD video feeds to your smartphone, it also supports multiple unlocking methods: patented PIN Genie digital keypad, 3D biometric fingerprint reader, mobile app control, Alexa or Hey Google voice control, revocable scan-to-open QR codes, or a physical key. You’ll also land real-time monitoring and motion detection tech as well as auto lock options, and the ability to install the unit “in no time with common household tools.” Head below for more details.

If you’re not interested in the video doorbell tech, something like the August Home Wi-Fi Smart Lock is a notable alternative. You can still land this model starting from $150 shipped, or within $1 of this year’s Black Friday price, down from the regular $230 price tag.

Another notable option is the Level Lock+. Alongside the deal we are tracking on this model right now at $279 shipped, this one features HomeKit and Apple Home Keys support at one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our previous deal coverage right here.

Lockly Vision Elite Deadbolt Edition features:

The Lockly Vision Elite Deadbolt Edition (PGD798NV) with integrated video doorbell and smart lock is the ultimate smart home upgrade for all homeowners. Multiple ways to lock / unlock including 3D biometric fingerprint access, patented heck proof PIN Genie keypad, app control, Scan-to-Open, Voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant, Offline access codes or Physical key. Real-time door status monitoring from anywhere, and video camera with motion detection and 2-way communication. Best for homeowners, Airbnb rentals and offices. Solar charging to ensure your lock never out of battery again. Universal fit for easy DIY installation with complimentary white-glove onboarding included.

