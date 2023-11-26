Level Lock+ drops to $279 with Apple Home Keys support and HomeKit in tow (Reg. $329)

Amazon is now offering the Level Lock+ Smart Lock for $278.99 shipped. The Cyber Monday discount has arrived across all four finishes of the new front door upgrade, dropping each model down from the usual $329 going rate. This is 15% off and marking the second-best price to date across the board. We’ve seen select styles for for $265 once before in the past, but that was over a month ago. We explore the whole experience of what earns this smart lock the plus in its name in our hands-on review, or just go get the rundown below the fold.

Level Lock+ is the latest addition to the brand’s family of invisible smart locks. And as enticing as the minimal form-factor is, it isn’t the big selling point this time around. The new Lock+ is one of the few models on the market period equipped with Apple Home Keys support. So on top of leveraging Siri and HomeKit to unlock the front door, you’ll also be able to unlock by just tapping your iPhone to the lock thanks to NFC. In true Level fashion, there is then a sleek design that can hardly be identified as a smart lock.

As novel as the invisible design is, it does mean you’re giving up an integrated keypad. For that, we’re currently also tracking the best price yet on the Nest x Yale smart lock. It currently sells for less than ever before thanks to a rare discount that takes $100 off the touchscreen-enabled front door upgrade. It’s now down to $199, and is going to be a particularly notable option for those in the Assistant ecosystem.

Level Lock+ features:

TAP TO ACCESS YOUR HOME using Level Lock+ with Apple Home Keys. This Apple home key compatible lock opens a world of possibilities when it comes to going in and out of your home. Simply tap Lock+ with your compatible iPhone or Apple Watch, just as you would tap to pay for your groceries or buy a cup of coffee. Customize your settings for additional ways to lock and unlock your door, using the touch of a finger, a key fob or key card, your iOS or Android smartphone with the Level App, voice commands using Siri, or even a regular key.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!