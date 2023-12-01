Stanley holiday deals up to 60% off: Classic Hammertone steel bottles and more from $19

We are now tracking up to 60% off a wide range of the classic Stanley tumblers, food jars, and bottles. One standout has the latest model 1.1-quart Stanley Classic Legendary Classic Bottle down at $27 shipped via Amazon. This one is regularly $36 and is now 27% off to deliver the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This deal is also matched directly from Stanley, but you’ll need to hit the $65 threshold to score free shipping. Clad in the classic Hammertone green treatment (other colors are on sale as well), this is a solid steel bottle that keeps “liquids (soup, coffee, tea) hot or cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours.” You’re looking at a “rust-proof” 18/8 stainless steel construction with a leak-resistant lid – the wide mouth opening “helps with easy pouring into the lid that doubles as an eight-ounce cup.” Head below for more Stanley deals.

There are loads more Stanley deals up for grabs at Amazon on a series of various bottles, jars, and growlers in various form-factors and colors. You’ll find everything waiting right here starting from just under $19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. And while the shipping threshold is much higher going direct, the official site has extended its up to 60% off Cyber Monday offer through early next week – if there are specific colors or models you’re after that aren’t on sale via Amazon, you might find them going direct.

If you’re not into the more classic vibe of the Stanley solutions, another super popular option is Hydro Flask. Amazon’s holiday Hydro Flask sale is still mostly live with up to 59% in savings and prices starting from $6 Prime shipped. We have organized some top picks for you right here, but you’ll want jump in as soon as possible before the popular colorways start selling out.

Stanley Classic Legendary Classic Bottle features:

Our Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle is made with superior insulation that keeps liquids (soup, coffee, tea) hot or cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours. It’s also made with BPA-free materials, keeping its contents safe to consume. The rust-proof 18/8 stainless steel construction on this insulated thermos means it can work just as hard as you do without impacting its performance. This is an ideal bottle to throw into your truck, work bag or travel with it. The Staanley thermos is designed with a leak-resistant lid, so you can put it in your backpack without worrying about any spills. The wide mouth of the thermos helps with easy pouring into the lid that doubles as an eight-ounce cup.

