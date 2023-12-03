Focusrite Scarlett Solo and 2i2 3rd Gen audio interfaces see holiday deals from $90

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesBlack Friday 2023Focusrite
Reg. $190 From $90
Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface

While they might not be the brand new 4th Gen models, Amazon is now offering some solid deals on the beloved Focusrite Scarlett 3rd Gen audio interfaces as part of its Black Friday sale. These still more than compelling audio interfaces don’t see a ton of deals, but you can now save save on a couple different models as well as some of the official Scarlett recording bundles. You’ll find both the single-input Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen and the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface with a pair of inputs on sale for $89.99 and $129.99 shipped, respectively. These units can go for up to $130 and as much as $190. Both of them are now at the lowest prices we can find. The Solo, for example, is now $10 or more under what we are seeing from retailers like B&H and others, with both of variants now at some of the lowest prices we have tracked this year. The 2i2 is within a few dollars of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon all-time. Head below for more details. 

The Focusrite Scarlett interfaces are great options for folks looking to setup an XLR microphone-based recording rig while also making for an affordable way to connect a guitar or instrument to your Mac or otherwise – I have been recommending them for years. Features include discreet input channels, low-noise balanced outputs for your speakers, a headphone output with dedicated volume control, phantom power, and support for up to 24-bit/192kHz recording resolutions – basically everything you need and from a more than reputable brand.  

You’ll also find some official Focusrite recording bundles on sale as well:

  • Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen Bundle $171 (Reg. $230)
    • Interface, mic, headphones, and cable
  • Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 3rd Gen Bundle $217 (Reg. $250+)
    • Interface, mic, headphones, and cable

If you must have the latest and greatest, be sure to check out our hands-on review of the newer Focusrite 4th Gen interfaces that launched in late August. 

Then check out these rare deals on Apogee interfaces that are now live for Black Friday. 

Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen features:

The simplest model in the range, the third-generation Scarlett Solo provides singer-songwriters with a reassuringly easy recording process. Equipped with high performance 24-bit/192kHz AD-DA converters, Scarlett Solo has the same professional sound quality found throughout the third-generation range. Its features include a single upgraded third-generation Scarlett mic preamp with a switchable air setting to reproduce the air effect of Focusrite’s original ISA mic preamp, giving your vocal recordings a brighter and a more open sound. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Black Friday 2023 Focusrite

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2023 Advent Ca...
Apple Watch Ultra wasn’t on sale for Black Friday...
Google Pixel Watch 2 falls to new $300 all-time low wit...
Today’s best game deals: Starfield $50 Amazon all...
Elgato’s Stream Deck XL with 32 customizable LCD ...
LEGO and Fortnite assemble ‘survival crafting’ game...
Tons of LEGO 2024 sets reveals: Creator, City, Minecraf...
Here’s your first look at the upcoming LEGO Star ...
Load more...
Show More Comments