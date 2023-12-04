Anker’s Soundcore Motion X500 Bluetooth speaker receives first discount to $130 low

Amazon is offering the new Soundcore Motion X500 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $129.99 shipped. Down from its debut $170 price tag, this is the very first deal you’ll find for this new speaker by Soundcore, excluding the initial launch discount that the manufacturer’s website was directly offering last month. Today’s deal comes in as a 24% markdown off the going rate and drops costs down to match the short-lived price from Soundcore’s launch, making this the official all-time low both on and off Amazon.

The Motion X500 speaker offers a 3-channel spatial audio that is bolstered by Soundcore’s algorithm, Wireless Hi-Res certification, AAC LC, and LDAC playback to give you “an ultra-immersive experience.” It sports a design much like other Motion speakers, with a speaker grill covering the entire exterior and a handle on top for easy transport. You will be able to adjust the EQ settings through the companion app as well as monitor and adjust other features like its built-in ambient light. It offers a 12-hour battery-powered lifespan with an IPX7 water-resistant rating for added protection from whatever weather joins the party. Head below to read more.

Other Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speakers seeing discounts:

You can also check out our recent coverage of the EarFun UBOOM L Bluetooth Speaker, which has two 55mm drivers and two passive radiators for “breathtaking” stereo sound with clarity and zero distortion. You’ll be able to switch the speaker between indoor modes to provide full bass and balanced sound quality, and outdoor modes for more resonate volume and longer battery life – and you don’t need to worry about weather as it comes with an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating.

Soundcore Motion X500 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Immersive Spatial Audio: The soundcore algorithm transforms stereo sound into 3-channel spatial audio for an ultra-immersive experience.

Certified Wireless Hi-Res Sound: With a 3X more detailed listening experience, it’s like hearing your favorite songs in a new light.

3 Bold and Fresh Colors: Choose from Black Deluxe, Pink Punch, and Glitzy Blue finishes to find a look that matches your style.

Take Your Music Anywhere: This portable Bluetooth speaker is lightweight and ultra-compact, making it effortless to take with you on the go.

Upward Firing Driver with Ambient Light: The upward-firing driver adds an extra dimension of sound, while the built-in ambient light can be customized via the app.

