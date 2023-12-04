Gamma Graphene-Infused Heated Jacket keeps you warm this winter at $180 (Reg. $575)

Winter isn’t just coming, it’s here! If it’s been a while since you got a new winter jacket, take a beat before going to any old store. If you really want to stay warm, you’ll get a jacket that does the heating for you, like the Gamma Graphene-Infused Heated Jacket.

This stylish jacket combines Gamma’s sleek, graphene-heated jacket and a Heta hand warming power bank to pump heat actively into the jacket so you’ll stay comfortable even when you’re outside for long periods of time. Whether you’re skiing, hiking, going for a walk into town, or working in the yard, this heat-insulating jacket will keep you comfortable.

The jacket is made with graphene-infused materials with a smart thermoregulating system that helps evenly distribute heat when the jacket is on and remains breathable when you’re active in the winter. It’s 100% water- and wind-resistant, machine washable, and hypoallergenic. It’s even UV proof, making it a great ski jacket.

This deal comes with the Heta hand warming power bank that hooks up to the jacket and gives you an extra source of heat. It offers double-sided heating to keep your hands and upper body warming and lasts for up to eight hours on a single charge. When it runs out, you can recharge it quickly with USB-C.

Stay warm this winter! Between December 4 and December 17, you can get the Gamma Graphene-Infused Heated Jacket for 68% off $575 at just $179.97.

Prices subject to change.

