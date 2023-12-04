Kensington’s magnetic iPad Pro Studio Dock hub with 4K HDMI hits $120 Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Kensington iPad Pro 12.9-inch StudioDock Station at $119.97 shipped. Regularly $200, this is up to $80 off and the lowest price we can find. It has more recently been bouncing between $164 and $179 with today’s offer dropping it to a new Amazon all-time low. Ready to take your iPad Pro experience to new heights, you’re looking at a metal viewing and charging stand that also delivers some connectivity expansion to your setup. You can magnetically attach your Apple tablet to the StudioDock in both portrait or landscape modes for a “powerful desktop experience” while charging at up to 37W with a bonus Qi charging pad on the base to juice up AirPods and more. That’s on top of support for single 4K HDMI 2.0 video (4K at 60Hz on M1 and M2 models), one USB-C port, three USB 3.0 ports, 3.5mm audio, and Gigabit Ethernet. Head below for more details.

Anker also makes a somewhat similar device that won’t cost quite as much. The brand’s 8-in-1 USB-C tablet stand also doubles as a connectivity hub with 4K HDMI, USB-A, and more – but at a less pricey $65 shipped.

And to save even more on a comparable product, scope out our hands-on review of the Plugable 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad. This compelling option sells for $60 on Amazon with a metal build and very similar I/O options as either of the models mentioned above. All of the details you need on the user experience are right here.

Swing by our Apple and iPad hubs for even more price drops.

Kensington iPad StudioDock features:

Magnetically attach and detach your USB-C iPad Pro 12.9″ (2018 – 2023) to the elegantly designed StudioDock in portrait or landscape mode for a powerful desktop experience. No drivers required

Charge your entire Apple ecosystem. In addition to rapid charging of your iPad (USB-C at 37.5W — 108% faster than the Apple charger), includes Qi wireless iPhone (up to 7.5W) and AirPod charging (up to 5W), as well as optional charging for Apple Watch up to 5W (K34032WW, sold separately)

Seeing is believing. Take your video beyond your iPad with support for single 4K HDMI 2.0 video. Great for applications such as iMovie, Keynote, Netflix, and more

Speed read with the latest SD card reader (UHS-II SD 4.0), you can quickly access all of your photography; no need for adapters or dongles

Connect all your devices with four USB ports (1 USB-C port that supports 5V/3A & 9V/2A charging, and 3 USB 3.0 ports), one 3.5mm audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet jack

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!