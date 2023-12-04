Roku Ultra delivers AirPlay 2 and HomeKit control for less than before at $68 (Reg. $100)

The Apple TV 4K deals weren’t all too compelling over Black Friday, and so if you want an AirPlay 2 and HomeKit-ready streaming media player, the latest Roku Ultra is definitely worth the look. It arrives with a list of features that make it the streamer for Apple ecosystem households, and now it’s less than ever before at $68 shipped. This is down from the usual $100 price tag and delivers 32% in savings along the way. It’s not only just a new all-time low at Amazon, but also beats out the Black Friday pricing from last month.

This time around with the latest Roku Ultra, much of the actual streaming experience remains the same. There’s still 4K HDR playback, which is being joined by support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as HomeKit and AirPlay 2. Though with the updated remote, there’s now a rechargeable battery, dedicated Apple TV button, and lost remote finding technology to help make this one of the more compelling streamers on the block right now.

If you don’t need all of the higher-end remote-finding tech or even 4K video playback, then going with the latest Roku Express is worth the consideration. The HD streaming media player sells for $21.99 right now on Amazon and drops from its usual $30 price tag. This is the second-best price of the year and the lowest since it hit $20 back in July. We saw it down at this price over Thanksgiving Week, so you’re at least scoring the best price of the holiday season so far. Roku Express HD is more ideal for the guest room TV than it is for the home theater, with 1080p streaming and a lack of Ethernet – relying just on Wi-Fi for connecting to your network.

Roku Ultra features:

Roku Ultra is the ultimate streaming player, fully loaded with all of our best features. Enjoy powerful, smooth streaming with channels that launch in a snap and our best wireless, now with up to 50% more range. Watch in extraordinary Dolby Vision HDR picture and experience 3D Dolby Atmos sound when you pair it with a compatible sound system.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!