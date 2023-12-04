Shark’s AI Ultra voice-controlled robot vacuum comes with self-empty base for $298 low

Amazon is offering the Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with 60-day capacity self-empty base for $298 shipped. Down from its regular $599 price tag, this vacuum spent most of 2023 stuck at its MSRP, with a handful of major discounts every few months dropping costs significantly before quickly rising back up. Today’s deal comes in as a 50% markdown off the going rate, giving you $301 in savings and returning to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. It even beats out its Black Friday deal by $2, and comes in $18 above the current used pricing.

Utilizing 360-degree LiDAR mapping paired with Shark’s Matrix grid system, this robotic vacuum learns your space’s layout for optimized cleaning routines while also being able to avoid any common objects that may end up in its path. It automatically empties itself in its charging station, which has enough capacity to hold up to 60 days of debris before you’ll need to empty it. You can also control all its functions through your smartphone via the app or go hands free with Alexa or Google Assistant instead. Head below to learn more.

Amazon is also offering a big discount on the Yeedi vac 2 pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $179.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $170 off coupon. This robot vacuum and mop combo features a powerful 3,000Pa of suction power alongside its unique oscillating mopping system that can tackle the most stubborn of dried-on stains on your hard floors. Its visual navigation technology is able to map out your home’s layout, including identifying your floor types, for the most efficient cleaning paths while simultaneously dodging everyday obstacles like shoes, pet bowls, toys, and socks thanks to its 3D obstacle avoidance.

And be sure to also check out our past coverage of the new Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop that is currently being offered on Amazon with a coupon for $500, down from $700. It comes equipped with 4,300Pa of suction power paired with a battery that keeps it going for up to 150 minutes, and featuring dual edge brushes to lift away dust, dirt, and debris from every floor type in your home. It also offers sonic mopping technology, delivering 2,500 vibrations per minute, while also causing less noise disturbance, in conjunction with a large 1,000ml water tank to provide a more thorough cleaning experience than more traditional robots.

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum features:

NO SPOTS MISSED: With Matrix Clean, the robotic vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid taking multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage.

IT EMPTIES ITSELF: The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris. The bagless base does not require any additional purchase of disposal bags like traditional auto empty robots.

SELF-CLEANING BRUSHROLL: Digs deep into carpets and directly engages hardwood floors pulling up debris, hair, and dirt from all surfaces in your home – engineered to pick up more hair and is anti-hair wrap.

PERFECT FOR HOMES WITH PETS: With powerful vacuum suction, Shark’s self-cleaning brushroll, and self-empty system the robot captures pet hair, dirt, and debris with ease.

