Govee’s AI Sync Box with backlights for 27 to 34-inch monitors hits new $70 low (Reg. $220)

Update: Amazon has dropped the price to a new all-time low of $69.98 shipped. This is a limited time deal ending tonight!

Amazon is offering the Govee AI Sync Box with Monitor Backlight for 27 to 34-inch monitors for $84.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $65 off coupon. Down from its usual $220 price tag, this sync box has only seen a few discounts over the year, with the lowest among them being the most recent fall to $150. Today’s deal goes even further as a 61% markdown off the going rate, coming in $49 under the current used pricing and landing as a new all-time low that gives you $135 in savings. It even beats out its Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts by $25.

Set the moods for your gameplay with this AI sync box that features Govee’s CogniGlow algorithm to recognize your in-game actions and react by displaying the appropriate lighting effects while in the worlds of LOL, Apex, OW2, Fortnite, COD, PUBG, Valorant, and CS: GO – with more titles promised to be coming soon. It is able to read and match colors and movements with that of your on-screen content while keeping an “ultra-low” latency and avoiding being influenced by ambient lighting, while also allowing you to play up to 240Hz in 1080p. Featuring the Govee DreamView smart syncing system, it can even mirror your AI gaming sync box’s lighting decisions across other Govee lights as well for a more immersive 360-degree experience. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and even streaming boxes like Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV – you’ll be able to connect and effortlessly switch between up to three devices. Head below to read more.

If you were hoping for the above sync box for larger monitors or even your TV, Amazon also has a 54% discount on the AI Gaming Sync Box Kit for $110, down from $240 for another new all-time low. Like the above deal, you’ll receive a sync box that can react to your entertainment, but with a longer strip of backlights tailored for 55-inch to 65-inch TVs and monitors.

AI Sync Box with Monitor Backlight features:

Accurate Color Matching with Near-Zero Delay: The Govee AI gaming lights process on-screen colors via the HDMI signal for fast reactive lighting that’s not sensitive to ambient lighting like camera-based systems. Sync your games, TV shows, and more in Christmas Day.

OTA for the Latest Compatible Games: Connect up to 3 HDMI devices at one time with the Govee AI Gaming Lights with Sync Box. Compatible with Valorant, LOL, OW2, Apex, PUBG, COD, Fortnite, and CS: GO. More supported games are coming soon.(After connecting to Wi-Fi, wait 4 hours for compatible games to update.)

Govee DreamView 360° Syncing: With our DreamView smart syncing system, mirror your AI Gaming Sync Box lighting across all your Govee gaming lights, wall lights, strips, panels, lamps, and bulbs, for a 360° lighting experience in Christmas.

Responsive AI-Driven Lighting: Govee’s CogniGlow algorithm recognizes your in-game actions for compatible gaming titles, displaying real-time specialized gaming lighting effects when selecting characters, using items, and eliminating enemies.

Customize Your AI Lighting Effects: Personalize the colors, animation, and speed of each AI gaming light effect, enabling you to craft your perfect battlestation experience to highlight every epic gaming moment.

High FPS and Resolution Support: Play your games up to 240Hz in 1080p, plus 144Hz 2K and 60Hz 4K. Govee HDMI gaming lights with sync box support HDR10.

