Hisense’s 75-inch U8 144Hz mini-LED Google Smart TV hits $1,233 Amazon low (Reg. $1600)

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the 2023 model Hisense 75-inch Class U8 Series ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV at $1,233.10 shipped. Regularly $1,600 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $1,300, this is $367 off the going rate, about $40 under our previous mention, and over $1,000 under the price it launched at this past summer. Today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low and a price lower than we tracked over Thanksgiving Week this year. The U8 series mini-LED lineup features a metal stand, a “bezel-less” design, and built-in Google Assistant voice commands. That’s on top of the up to 144Hz gaming it supports, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync), Apple AirPlay 2, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more details and ongoing deals on the smaller sizes.

More 2023 model Hisense smart TV deals:

If you’re just looking to upgrade an existing display, we are still tracking one of the best prices we have seen on the Roku Ultra. It delivers AirPlay 2 and HomeKit control at $68, down from the regular $100 price tag. Get a complete breakdown of what it brings to your setup right here and swing by our home theater hub for more.

Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

The Award-winning Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED TV just got even better. With Peak Brightness 1500 and more than double the local dimming zones as last year, along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflecton panel technology, the U8 delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos and an upgraded 50w 2.1.2 multi-channel audio system, the U8 creates an immersive cinema experience in your home. In additon, the U8 is compatible with the new Wifi 6E router protocol and includes a NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner making the U8 virtually future-proof. With the Google TV OS and Hands-Free Voice Control, searching for and playing all your favorite content is simple and seamless. Just say “Hey Google”. The U8 also got more upgrades for the gaming enthusiast including a 144Hz VRR panel, Dolby Vision Gaming and FreeSync Premium Pro for an enhanced gaming experience. And, be2er also just got bigger with the U8H now available in an 85” screen size.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!