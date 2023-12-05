Instant Pot’s Vortex Pro air fryer oven offers 9-in-1 functionality for new all-time low of $100

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Vortex Pro 9-in-1 Air Fryer for $99.95 shipped. Down from its $160 price tag, this air fryer has spent the majority of the year keeping above $130, even with discounts every one to two months. With the arrival of fall we began to see some creeping down to lower prices, with October’s short-lived Prime Day Deals being the lowest among them. Today’s deal comes in as a 38% markdown off the going rate, taking off $60 and marking a new all-time low.

The Vortex Pro Air Fryer offers 9-in-1 functionality, allowing you to air fry, bake, broil, dehydrate, roast, proof, toast, reheat and rotisserie all in one convenient device. It has six customizable programs for a variety of foods, and takes little-to-no time to preheat up to 400 degrees. It comes with several safety features to put your mind at ease, and your purchase will also include a non-stick drip pan, two perforated cooking trays, a stainless steel rotisserie basket, rotisserie spit and forks, and a lift tool. You’ll also receive free access to the Instant Brands Connect App, where you can find new recipes for quick and delicious meals.

Amazon is also offering the Instant 9-quart VersaZone 8-in-1 Air Fryer for $140, down from $200. This air fryer comes with a dual-basket option and is able to handle baking, roasting, broiling, reheating or dehydrating, alongside SyncCook, SyncFinish features. SyncCook lets you cook both baskets with the same cooking settings while SyncFinish lets you program baskets with two different settings to automatically finish at the same time.

And if you’ve always wanted a pizza oven but didn’t have the outdoor space to keep most models, check out the Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven, which is designed to fit inside any kitchen at just 18.7 inches by 17 inches by 10.94 inches. It is able to reach temperatures between 300 degrees to 800 degrees, and comes with six preset options: Neapolitan, New York, thin-crust, pan, frozen, and manual for customizable settings. You can also head over to our home goods hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals for kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Instant Pot Vortex Pro 9-in-1 Air Fryer features:

EvenCrisp TECHNOLOGY: Advanced technology that drives air flow top down for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time!

ROTISSERIE FEATURE: Perfect for self-basting and tumble-frying. Top heating element with fan ensures optimal cooking and baking performance.

EASY CLEAN-UP: Oven door removes easily and cleans easily with a damp cloth and dish soap. Dishwasher safe drip pan, cooking trays, rotisserie basket, spit, forks and screws

SAFETY FEATURES: Built-in safety features including Overheat Protection and auto-off to keep your mind at ease.

A KITCHEN MUST HAVE: Perfect for quick delicious meals, preparing side dishes, appetizers, rotisserie chicken and more. Great addition to any kitchen.

