Samsung 1TB T7 Shield portable SSD undercuts Black Friday price at $70 today

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices ever on the 1TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive at $69.99 shipped. This 2022 release launched at $135 as the latest model in the brand’s popular T7 lineup. These days it typically fetches between $80 and $90 at Amazon with today’s offer matching the lowest price we have tracked. It also comes in at $10 under the Black Friday price we tracked this year. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the T7 Shield delivers 1,050MB/s speeds alongside USB 3.2 Gen2 support and USB-C connectivity. From there you’ll find a rubberized housing, further adding to the drive’s IP65 rating against dust and water. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

Today’s deal on the 1TB Shield comes in at $10 under the price of the older 500GB T7, for further comparison. It is now easily among the most affordable 1TB options out there with this sort of speed from a big name brand. Just note, the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD that delivers the same transfer rates is currently going for $60 shipped at Amazon right now.

If you’re looking for something a little bit more flashy on the gaming side of things, the ongoing price drop on WD_BLACK’s 1TB P40 RGB portable SSD is still live. This one comes at more of premium, but you are looking at a metal-plated build with up to 2,000MB/s speeds and built-in RGB lighting you can customize via the WD Windows app. Get a closer look at this deal right here.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD features:

Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust* and Water** resistance.date transfer rate:1050.0 megabytes_per_second. Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s***, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects. Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water* and dust** with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!