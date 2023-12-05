TCL 120Hz 75-inch Q7 AirPlay 2 4K Smart Google TV hits $853 Amazon low (Reg. $1,100+)

Joining this morning’s deal on the U8 series Hisense model, Amazon is now offering the 2023 TCL 75-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV for $853.10 shipped. This model has gone for as much as $1,400 since its launch earlier this year and currently carries a regular price at $1,100, but is now at the lowest price we can find. This deal undercuts the $898 Black Friday offer and lands at the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. You’re looking at a 120Hz QLED Quantum Dot  panel with 200+ local dimming zones, a “blistering fast 240 VRR” gaming mode, and Dolby Vision IQ tech. It also features Google Assistant voice commands, support for Apple HomeKit gear, AirPlay 2, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync), and pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more details. 

If the 75 inches isn’t necessary for you, scope out the 55- or 65-inch Q7 models. They deliver the same specs with more compact displays and prices starting from $500 shipped on Amazon right now. 

You’ll also want to dive into the all-time low we spotted this morning on the aforementioned U8 series Hisense model as well as some of the smaller options in the brand’s 2023 lineup that are on sale right now below:

TCL 75-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV features:

TCL Q7 Class Smart TVs offers the perfect TV for fast action movies, sports, and next level gaming with QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ you can enjoy enhanced contrast and vivid colors. TCL’s High Brightness PRO Direct LED Backlight produces up to 1,000 nits peak brightness for dazzling specular highlights, perfect for any viewing environment. Full Array PRO local dimming with up to 200+ zones adapt to on-screen content for deep blacks without image blooming powered by TCL’s AIPQ Engine Gen 3, an advanced processor optimizing each scene with machine learning for an unrivaled cinematic experience. 

