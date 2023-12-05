This Govee RGBIC LED gaming backlight matches on-screen gameplay for new $33 low

Amazon is offering the Govee RGBIC LED Gaming Backlight for 24-inch to 26-inch Monitors for $32.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $27 off coupon. Down from its normally $60 price tag, we’ve seen surprisingly few discounts over the course of the year, only tracking three for the whole of 2023. Today’s deal amounts to a 45% markdown off the going rate and dropping costs down to a new all-time low. It even beats out its Black Friday/Cyber Monday pricing by $5, and also includes extra savings opportunities by bundling it along with other Govee products also seeing discounts. You’ll find a similar model designed for 27-inch to 34-inch monitors at a new all-time low of $35.99 shipped as well.

Dive deeper into immersive gameplay with these backlights by Govee, which utilize VibraMatch color technology to create vivid RGBIC lighting that matches your on-screen gameplay. Equipped with high-density LED light beads, you’ll get a more even distribution of lighting effects, with RGB values able to be divided and filtered to highlight game elements such as explosions and lightning. You’ll have plenty of options to choose from if you’re not one for customization, with 123 preset scene modes and 11 music modes. Head below to learn more.

You’ll also be able to save an extra 5% on your order by bundling your new backlights with one or more of the following Govee light products that are also seeing discounts right now:

And be sure to check out our coverage of the Govee RGBIC Underglow Car Lights, which are seeing extended discounts from Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you’ve ever wanted to add a vibrant cascade of color to your car’s underbelly, you’ll now have access to over 16 million color schemes and an array of scene modes that you can apply through the Govee Home app.

Govee RGBIC LED Gaming Backlight features:

Non-Divisive Atmosphere: With Govee PC DreamView Technology, you can achieve intelligent synchronization with at least 10 Govee light products and create an all-encompassing lighting experience. The lights are also compatible with Razer Chroma.

Personalization Settings via App: With 123 preset scene modes and 11 music modes, users can freely select the lighting effects suitable for different scenes and moods, creating more focused lighting effects and making their gaming world more dynamic.

360° 4-sided Color Matching: The length of the strip light fits perfectly on all four sides of the screen, fully capturing color changes on the screen for an all-around presentation of color effects, creating more realistic visual experiences.

Easy Assembly & Use: Stick the light strip on the back of the PC, and connect Govee Home App and the Govee Desktop software to realize the screen color-matching function. The light strip is also suitable for 24-26 inch curved monitors.

