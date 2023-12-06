Anker’s eufy Clean X8 Pro robot vacuum falls to new $350 low with option for self-empty base

Amazon is offering Anker’s eufy Clean X8 Pro Robot Vacuum for $349.99 shipped. Down from its $500 price tag, this robot vacuum has only received a handful of discounts since its release earlier in the year, none of them falling below $460 but always spiking back up to its MSRP afterwards. This model also was surprisingly left out of Black Friday sales, with only the upgraded self-empty station option receiving a price cut down to its current low. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low.

Offering 8,000Pa of twin-turbine suction power, this robot vacuum is equipped with a patented detangling roller brush so you won’t have to worry about manually cleaning it yourself. It features iPath laser navigation that can draft precise maps of your home in order to track cleaning routes, avoid obstacles, and unlock a wider range of areas to clean as well. For $100 more you can get this robotic vacuum with a 2.5L antibacterial dustbin that it can empty itself into, storing up to 60 days of debris in a 3-person household with no pets, up to 45 days with one pet, and up to 30 days with two pets.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with 60-day capacity self-empty base for $298, down from $599. Utilizing 360-degree LiDAR mapping paired with Shark’s Matrix grid system, this robotic vacuum learns your space’s layout for optimized cleaning routines while also being able to avoid any common objects that may end up in its path. It automatically empties itself in its charging station, which has enough capacity to hold up to 60 days of debris before you’ll need to empty it. You can also control all its functions through your smartphone via the app or go hands free with Alexa or Google Assistant instead.

And be sure to also check out our past coverage of the new Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop that is currently being offered on Amazon with a coupon for $500, down from $700. It comes equipped with 4,300Pa of suction power paired with a battery that keeps it going for up to 150 minutes, and featuring dual edge brushes to lift away dust, dirt, and debris from every floor type in your home. It also offers sonic mopping technology, delivering 2,500 vibrations per minute, while also causing less noise disturbance, in conjunction with a large 1,000ml water tank to provide a more thorough cleaning experience than more traditional robots.

Clean X8 Pro Robot Vacuum features:

Hair-Free Cleaning: X8 Pro’s powerful 2× 4,000 Pa Twin-Turbine suction easily removes pet hair from deep within carpets, leaving them clean and hair-free.

Tangle-Free Cleaning: The patented Active Detangling Roller Brush detangles hair automatically. No more need to manually clean the roller brush yourself.

Precise iPath Laser Navigation: With precise maps of your home, effectively track cleaning routes, avoid obstacles, and unlock a wider range of areas to clean.

Customizable AI.Map 2.0: AI creates accurate maps of your home, allowing for efficient cleaning of a wide range of areas to save you time and effort while always getting a thorough cleaning.

