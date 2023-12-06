Anker’s Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth speaker falls to new $70 low, more starting from $22

Amazon is offering the Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker for $69.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. Down from $111, which is already down from its normal $120 price tag, this speaker has only seen three discounts this year, with two of them falling to $90 and the other falling $5 lower. It was surprisingly left out of Fall Prime Day deals as well as last month’s holiday savings events, but today’s deal is here to make up for that, coming in as a 27% markdown off the going rate and dropping costs down to a new all-time low. You’ll also find blue and red models as well, at a slightly higher rate of $80.99 shipped, after clipping the coupon.

The Motion+ speaker offers 12-hour Hi-Res audio that is further enhanced by Qualcomm aptX for “lossless music reproduction” when streaming via Bluetooth. Its compact body houses two ultra high-frequency tweeters, neodymium woofers, and passive radiators to fill every corner of your room with 30W of sound, with lower frequencies being bolstered in real-time by BassUp technology. It offers a wider frequency range than other speakers, stretching from 50Hz to 40kHz and paired with an advanced DSP to ensure all the fine details of a song are fully reproduced. It also comes with a IPX7 waterproof casing that keeps the party going through adverse weather or conditions.

Other Anker Soundcore speakers seeing discounts:

You can also check out our recent coverage of the EarFun UBOOM L Bluetooth Speaker, which has two 55mm drivers and two passive radiators for “breathtaking” stereo sound with clarity and zero distortion. You’ll be able to switch the speaker between indoor modes to provide full bass and balanced sound quality, and outdoor modes for more resonate volume and longer battery life – and you don’t need to worry about weather as it comes with an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating.

Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker features:

Huge Sound with Intense Bass: Packed with two ultra high-frequency tweeters, neodymium woofers, and passive radiators to fill every corner of your room with 30W of rich sound. Low frequencies are enhanced in real-time by our exclusive BassUpTM technology.

Exceptional Depth and Clarity: Motion+’s ultra-wide frequency range stretches from 50 Hz to 40 kHz and is paired with an advanced DSP to ensure all the details and idiosyncrasies of a song are faithfully reproduced.

IPX7 Waterproof: Fully-waterproof casing provides an impenetrable barrier against liquids.

12-Hour Playtime: Motion+’s built-in 6700 mAh battery lets you effortlessly soundtrack wild weekends, cozy evenings, or long summer days outdoors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!