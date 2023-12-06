Unlock August’s latest smart lock with Siri, Alexa, Assistant, and more at $146 (Reg. $200)

Amzon is now offering the best price of the year on the August 4th Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock at $145.68 shipped. This is well below the usual $200 price tag and beats our previous mention from Thanksgiving Week by an extra $3. It’s the lowest since the holidays last year when it sold for $6 less – something that has only happened twice between over a year ago. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then be sure to head below for more.

August’s latest smart lock makes for a notable upgrade to the front door for finally getting your HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant setup in on some added security. It’ll pair over Wi-Fi right to your router so there’s no need to worry about an additional hub, and brings notable features like auto unlock, the ability to share virtual keys, and your typical voice control from a preferred assistant.

If you want to punch in some codes on top of all the other ways you can unlock the August smart lock, the company also has a companion keypad. It’s on sale – albeit only for a few bucks off – and drops the companion accessory down to $55.69. Still, this is a great add-on to turn one of the best smart locks on the market into an even more capable front door upgrade.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

