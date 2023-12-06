Elevation Lab makes the ‘world’s thinnest AirTag wallet holder’ and it’s now just $8

Just after the debut of its new magnetic AirTag mounts, the official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is offering its TagVault Wallet AirTag card holder for $7.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $12 in some colorways, the black model on sale here today is typically $10. You’re looking at a solid 20% price drop on par with the Black Friday offer. A notable stocking stuffer or really just for anyone who wants to stow an Apple tracker in their wallet, Elevation Lab says this is the “world’s thinnest AirTag wallet holder card insert.” It is made of a flexible material with “no additional thickness added to AirTag.” More details below.

While it’s hard to imagine it delivering as notable an experience as the Elevation Lab model above – the brand does make some of the best out there in my opinion – you can score a 2-pack of these more basic AirTag wallet holders for $8 Prime shipped. Effectively half the price of the Elevation Lab model above, they are designed to deliver a somewhat similar experience – just don’t expect to get the same level of quality here.

As we mentioned above, Elevation Lab just debuted its very first magnetic, waterproof AirTag holders this month. Already seeing a light price drop, they are designed to stick to cars and just about any other magnetic surface out there. Scope out the details on the Elevation Lab TagVault Magnetic AirTag Mount and score one for yourself while they are on sale.

Elevation Lab TagVault Wallet AirTag card holder features:

Other Apple AirTag holders are bulky and made from thick hard plastic that stiffens your wallet. TagVault Wallet is the best way to keep AirTag in your wallet. Ultra-thin, no additional thickness added to AirTag. Flexible silicone construction to conform and flex with your wallet. Shorter than a credit card keeping it hidden. And its shape locks inside credit card slots in your wallet. Never lose your wallet again.

