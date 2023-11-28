Elevation Lab intros new waterproof magnetic mounts – the ‘best way to keep AirTag on your car’

We have now spotted some new magnetic AirTag mounts from Elevation Lab. The brand makes some of the best AirTag mounts out there and it is now expanding its TagVault lineup with the new magnetic models. The brand creates particularly rugged and well-made mounts and cases to house Apple’s item trackers and we have now spotted its latest – and the first to feature built-in magnets. While they certainly help if someone steals your fridge, they are more specially designed to mount on your car (or anything else made of magnetic metal). Head below for a closer look at the new Elevation Lab magnetic AirTag mounts.

New magnetic AirTag mounts from Elevation Lab

Elevation Lab describes its latest Tag Vault AirTag mounts as the “best way to keep AirTag on your car.” You’re essentially looking at a version of its rugged adhesive mounts with an oversized, ultra-strong Neodymium magnet” built-in. More specifically, this is a “premium glass-filled composite body [and an] electroless nickel plated magnet.”

The top of the magnetic AirTag mounts screws off like a contact lens case so you can easily slide your Apple tracker inside. From there, a gasket design keeps the AirTag and its unprotected battery dry and safe – it carries an IP68 waterproof rating.

Elevation Lab says the new magnetic AirTag holder mounts in seconds to flat steel or ferrous surfaces on everything from your car to trailers, motorcycles, construction and farm equipment, tool boxes, bike racks, and more.

Features at a glance:

The best way to keep AirTag on your car.

Oversized, ultra-strong Neodymium magnet.

Mounts in seconds to flat steel/ferrous surfaces.

IP68 Waterproof – Gasketed design keeps AirTag and its unprotected battery dry.

Discreet & minimal design. Top easily screws on and off like a contact lens case.

Premium glass-filled composite body + electroless nickel plated magnet.

Also great for: trailers, motorcycles, construction & farm equipment, tool boxes, bike racks, etc..

The new magnetic AirTag mounts from Elevation Lab are now available for purchase from $16.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll also find 2- and 4-pack options at $27.95 and $39.95, respectively.

