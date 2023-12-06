Nanoleaf Essentials HomeKit light bulbs with Matter hit $11 (Reg. $20), Lightstrip at $36

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Matter Light Bulb. Each of the new releases drops down to $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is 45% off the usual $20 price tag, and marking a new all-time low. It’s $4 under the only other price cut we’ve seen, which was back in August. We further breakdown the experience in our launch coverage, too.

The Nanoleaf Essentials Light Bulb arrives with some of the latest tech out there, centered around a Thread radio that ensures it can connect to Matter smart homes and HomeKit setups alike. It has a pretty typical light bulb form-factor that screws into any lamp or socket to offer multi-colored illumination, voice control, and automation support.

The savings are also continuing over to the new Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Lightstrip at $35.99. This is 28% off the usual $50 price tag and also arriving at the second-best price to date. It’s within $1 of the all-time low, too.

Ready to expand your HomeKit setup with multicolor lighting, the Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip notably arrives with Matter support for the first time thanks to an onboard Thread radio. The 80-inch strip sports full color illumination for adding a bit of flare behind a TV or monitor, onto a shelf for some extra ambiance, or really anywhere else that could use a pop of color.

Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Light Bulb features:

Compatible with all major smart home ecosystems to help futureproof your home. Virtually limitless color options. Enjoy the brightest white lighting with extended temperature range from the coolest to warmest whites or fully immerse yourself in a world of colors. Scan the Matter QR code to pair your bulb and easily add it to your home.

