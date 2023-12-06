Nutrichef 24-bottle dual-zone wine-cooling refrigerator hits new $330 low, more from $190

Amazon is offering the NutriChef 24-bottle Dual-Zone Wine-Cooling Refrigerator for $329.99 shipped. Down from $351, with a $579 MSRP, this wine-cooling refrigerator started the year at its absolute highest, slowly dropping further and further in price as the months went on. Between April and October, rates remained between $400 and $500, with occasional drops even lower to short-lived discounts. October’s Prime Deal days officially dropped costs below $400, with today’s deal coming in as a 43% markdown off its MSRP and landing at a new all-time low. It even beats out NutriChef’s website where it is listed at $471. All-in-all, this deal gives you $249 in savings.

This wine-cooling refrigerator provides a stable temperature between 41 degrees and 64 degrees Fahrenheit, designed to be unaffected by outside heat sources. It can house up to 24 bottles and ensures long-term wine storage thanks to its built-in circulation, compressor fan, and ventilation grill to maintain your preferred temperature. It features soft LED interior lights to prevent any lasting effects on your wine’s taste, a digital touchscreen display panel to adjust settings, and a free-standing design making placement far more easier than carving out a literal cellar below your home.

Amazon is also offering varying sizes of the above wine-cooling refrigerator, all of them offering the same designs and features to keep your wine cool, crisp, and unspoiled. You’ll find a 14-bottle model for $190, a 28-bottle model for $250, or a 34-bottle model for $330, which gives you more capacity for the same price as the above model, without the dual-zone design.

And if you’re like me, pairing a nice bottle of wine with some pizza is a personal paradise, so be sure to check out the Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven. It’s designed to fit inside any kitchen at just 18.7 inches by 17 inches by 10.94 inches and can reach temperatures between 300 degrees to 800 degrees with six preset options: Neapolitan, New York, thin-crust, pan, frozen, and manual for customizable settings.

NutriChef 24-Bottle Dual-Zone Wine Cellar/Cooler features:

24-BOTTLE CAPACITY: With its 65.9L storage, the NutriChef Wine Cooler unit is perfect for chilling and storing up to 24 bottles of red or white wine. Equipped w/ a compressor fan cooling technology and it also contains placement for standing bottles

BUILT-IN CIRCULATION FAN: This countertop wine fridge comes with a built-in circulation fan and ventilation grill, so you can be sure that your wines stay safe for years to come. Features a simple electric plug-in design with ultra quiet operation

ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE: The small wine cooler features adjustable temperature control from 41-64° Fahrenheit with °C and °F selectable units. Adjust the compact wine cooler temp to your liking to keep your red and white wines in great condition

TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLS: The small wine refrigerator allows you to customize the temp & create an ideal climate for your wines. Comes w/ digital touch button control panel w/ blue temperature display. Features integrated LED light with power control

FREESTANDING DESIGN: The table top wine cooler is perfect for floor, table/countertop placement. Features invisible door hinge w/ aluminum door & handle. Includes polished chrome wine racks. The bottom tall shelf is designed for standing wine bottles

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!