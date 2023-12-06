Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Android tablet with S Pen now up to $250 off at $449 shipped

Justin Kahn
AmazonAndroidSamsung
Reg. $700 $449

While it might not be the new S9 model, Amazon is now offering a more than compelling price drop on the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Android tablet at $449 shipped. Regularly $700, this is $251 off and the lowest price we can find. This model is now $55 below our previous mention and is currently on sale for $500 at Best Buy and $510 directly from Samsung. Today’s deal marks the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for this configuration. And just for comparison’s sake, the 11-inch S9 model is selling for over $720 shipped at Amazon right now. Head below for more details on what the Galaxy Tab S8 can bring to your setup. 

The 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Android tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and comes centered around a 2560 x 1600 “dynamic LCD screen that delivers next-level brilliance, crispness, and color.” It features an ultra-wide front camera with auto framing tech alongside “all-day battery” life, USB-C charging, 128GB of expandable storage, and more. Included with today’s purchase, you’ll score Samsung’s S Pen for doodling, taking notes, and more. Learn more about what to expect from the experience in our coverage.

This week’s Samsung deals don’t stop there either:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Android tablet features:

Do more on the go with enhanced productivity capabilities, like Samsung DeX and Microsoft 365 integration, that give you a PC experience, wherever you happen to be. Galaxy Tab S8 provides powerful performance with an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, super fast WiFi 6E, and all-day battery to get you through your day, whether you’re working, streaming, or gaming. Inspire your imagination with our fastest S Pen yet, an S Pen that is more responsive than ever, feels even more like a real pen, and it’s included with tablet purchase

