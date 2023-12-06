This 10-inch touchscreen Apple CarPlay and Android Auto display is $126 (Reg. $200)

Fewer things rival traffic seen on interstates and roads during the holiday season. One way to cope with the holiday traffic madness is with the help of entertaining songs and podcasts. This year, enhance the traveling experience with the 10-inch Touchscreen Wireless/Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Support. It’s available for $125.99 (reg. $199.99).

Music makes nearly everything more bearable — including driving. While mobile devices serve as de facto entertainment hubs, not all are compatible with every vehicle. That results in far too many quiet car rides.

That’s where this device takes over.

Regardless of your phone’s compatibility with your vehicle, the 10-inch Touchscreen Wireless/Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Support makes streaming media possible.

Although this device runs via the Android 12 operating system, it syncs with Apple CarPlay and Android. That means you’ll be able to read your text messages and use Google Maps or Apple Maps, among other things. With the built-in speaker, you can make and receive calls from the console, keeping your hands free and focused on driving.

It can also receive and act on commands from Siri and Google Voice.

Not only will you be able to enjoy music from Google’s and Apple’s services, but you’ll also be able to download other apps, like Spotify, Tidal, and others. Traditional FM channels are also playable. Additionally, this device can play video formats F4V/MOV/MP4/TS, allowing young and older passengers to enjoy YouTube and TikTok videos.

This one-stop entertainment hub boasts 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM.

Also included with purchase is a power cord, AUX cable, GPS antenna, mounting bracket, and other accessories.

With the 10″ Touchscreen Wireless/Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Support, traveling in silence doesn’t have to be your only choice. Purchase it today for $125.99 (reg. $199) and enjoy all its features while you hit the road this holiday season.

See Deal

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!