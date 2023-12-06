This Apple Watch band has a hidden MagSafe charger, and it’s now $40

Wearing an Apple Watch is great for staying connected, so long as you have some battery left. The PowerBand ensures you can never run out of power, thanks to a built-in MagSafe charger. You can pick one up today for only $39.99 (Reg. $49.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Officially speaking, your Apple Watch should keep going for around 18 hours on a full charge.

But when you’re regularly taking calls, answering messages, and choosing songs, the battery seems to drain much faster. And that’s assuming you started the day on 100%.

If you would prefer not to worry about battery life, adding the PowerBand to your Apple Watch would be a smart move. Thanks to an embedded USB connector, using this strap ensures you’re never going to run out of juice.

Whenever you need a top-up, you simply pull out the tiny connector and plug the PowerBand into any USB power supply. Your Apple Watch then rests on the charger, which is roughly where you would expect the clasp to be on a traditional watch strap.

The system works effortlessly, allowing you to put your device on charge in a couple of seconds. It’s just as efficient as other types of charging, too.

In terms of design, the PowerBand is primarily made of nylon. The weave is durable, lightweight, and elastic. The USB connector tucks inside the band and lies flat against your wrist, and the MagSafe charger is made from aluminum.

The whole package is easy on the eye and very comfortable to wear.

