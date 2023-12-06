Save up to $130 on Vitamix’s aircraft-grade pro blenders starting from $125 shipped

We are now tracking some notable price drops on the pro-grade Vitamix blenders with lengthy warranties in tow. But before we get into the new condition price drops below, you will find an Amazon renewed Vitamix Explorian Blender with the 64-ounce low-profile container down at $199.95 shipped. Regularly $350 new and coming in at $90 under the current sale price on this model, you’re looking at up to $150 in savings here. A great chance to score a serious deal on the high-end blending solutions that might last a lifetime, this is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked on this model. Aircraft-grade steel blades, a 2.2HP motor, and three settings for smoothies, hot soups, and frozen desserts, it ships with the Amazon renewed guarantee – “professionally inspected and tested to work and look like new.” Head below for more Vitamix holiday deals. 

Vitamix holiday sale:

Elsewhere in kitchen deals, you’ll want to swing by our home goods hub for offers on Brita filtered water pitchers,, this all-time low on Ninja’s 12-in-1 Double Oven air fryer, and much more

Vitamix Explorian Blender features:

The Renewed Premium Explorian Blender with programs has 3 settings for Smoothies, Hot Soups and Frozen Desserts to ensure walk-away convenience and consistent results. Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe. The 64-ounce Low-Profile blending container allows for large capacity blends while still fitting under kitchen cabinets. The powerful 2.2 HP motor can handle even tough ingredients to create high-quality blends.

