Brita filtered water deals up to 47% off: Pitchers from $17, faucet mounts from $20, more

Amazon has now launched a new Brita sale loaded with filtered water pitchers and bottles as well as the brand’s on-tap units at up to 47% off. For folks like me who still keep a Brita filtered water pitcher in the fridge, you’ll find the 6-cup Brita Denali Water Filter Pitcher starting from $16.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model carries a regular price of $24 and can sometimes go for closer to $30. Today’s deal delivers up to 30% in savings and makes for a notable time to refresh your pitcher. This is a BPA-free filtered water pitcher that ships with one standard filter and mesures out at 4.45 inches in width by 9.8 inches in length – you won’t need much space to get it in the fridge. It is compatible with Elite and Standard water filters and its 6 cup capacity provides enough water to fill a pair of 24-ounce reusable water bottles. More deals and details below.

More Brita deals:

Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more kitchen offers including Instant Pot’s Vortex Pro air fryer oven and this new all-time low on Ninja’s 12-in-1 Double Oven air fryer, not to mention Magic Bullet’s wireless blender and tumbler combo at 40% off.

Brita Denali Water Pitcher features:

This Denali water pitcher is made without BPA, easy to fill, fits in most fridges and can hold 6 cups of water, enough to fill 2 24-ounce reusable water bottles; Packaging may vary

This space efficient Brita Denali pitcher is fridge friendly, features an easy-fill lid to make refills a breeze; Height 9.37 inch ; Width 4.45 inch ; Length 9.8 inch ; Weight 0.996 pounds

Water without the single-use bottle waste; by using to Brita, you can replace up to 1,800 16.9 fl oz single-use plastic water bottles a year

Compatible with Elite and Standard water filters; for great tasting water, replace your Standard filter after 40 gallons or approximately every 2 months

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!