Amazon offers up to 20% off gift card stocking stuffers: Apple, Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, and more

Just in time for stocking stuffings and getting some deals on otherwise full price items, Amazon has launched a massive gift card sale. Offering up to 20% off top brands, retailers, and more, this is a great way to essentially score some free money or land some gifts for friends, family, and co-workers. You’ll want to jump in as soon as possible because the good stuff – Apple, Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, and more – tends to sell out quicker than anyone would like. You’ll find all of the deals waiting on this landing page with some highlights listed below.
Amazon holiday gift card deals:
- $100 Apple Gift Card + $10 Credit (Physical) for $100
- Use code APPGIFT
- $100 Uber Gift Card (Physical) for $90
- Use code UBER
- $100 Lyft Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $85
- Use code LYFT
- $100 Lowe’s Gift Card (Physical) + $10 Amazon Credit $100
- Use code LOWES
- $250 Airbnb Gift Card (Email Delivery) + $25 Amazon Credit $250
- Use code AIRBNB
- $100 Hulu Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $85
- Use code HULU
- $50 Google Play Gift Card + $5 Amazon Credit (Physical/Email Delivery) $50
- Use code GOOGLE
- $50 Chewy Gift Card (Email Delivery) + $10 Amazon Credit $50
- Use code CHEWY
- $100 Footlocker Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $85
- PUse code LOCKER
- $50 Under Armour Gift Card (Physical) + $10 Amazon Credit $50
- Use code UADEC
- $50 Bath & Body Works Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $40
- Use code BATH
- $50 Jiffy Lube Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $42.50
- Use code: JIFFY
- $50 Yankee Candle Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $40
- Use code YANKEE
- $50 GAP Options Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $40
- Use code OPTIONS
- $50 VUDU Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $40
- Use code VUDU
- $50 Fandango Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $40
- Use code FANDANGO
- $50 Cinemark Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $39.50
- Use code CINEMARK
- $75 Fanatics Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $60
- Use code FANATIC
- And many more…
