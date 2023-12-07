Amazon offers up to 20% off gift card stocking stuffers: Apple, Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, and more

Just in time for stocking stuffings and getting some deals on otherwise full price items, Amazon has launched a massive gift card sale. Offering up to 20% off top brands, retailers, and more, this is a great way to essentially score some free money or land some gifts for friends, family, and co-workers. You’ll want to jump in as soon as possible because the good stuff – Apple, Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, and more – tends to sell out quicker than anyone would like. You’ll find all of the deals waiting on this landing page with some highlights listed below. 

Amazon holiday gift card deals:

  • $100 Apple Gift Card + $10 Credit (Physical) for $100
    • Use code APPGIFT
  • $100 Uber Gift Card (Physical) for $90
    • Use code UBER
  • $100 Lyft Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $85
    • Use code LYFT
  • $100 Lowe’s Gift Card (Physical) + $10 Amazon Credit $100
    • Use code LOWES
  • $250 Airbnb Gift Card (Email Delivery) + $25 Amazon Credit $250
    • Use code AIRBNB
  • $100 Hulu Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $85
    • Use code HULU
  • $50 Google Play Gift Card + $5 Amazon Credit (Physical/Email Delivery) $50
    • Use code GOOGLE
  • $50 Chewy Gift Card (Email Delivery) + $10 Amazon Credit $50
    • Use code CHEWY
  • $100 Footlocker Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $85
    • PUse code LOCKER
  • $50 Under Armour Gift Card (Physical) + $10 Amazon Credit $50
    • Use code UADEC
  • $50 Bath & Body Works Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $40
    • Use code BATH
  • $50 Jiffy Lube Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $42.50
    • Use code: JIFFY
  • $50 Yankee Candle Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $40
    • Use code YANKEE
  • $50 GAP Options Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $40
    • Use code OPTIONS
  • $50 VUDU Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $40
    • Use code VUDU
  • $50 Fandango Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $40
    • Use code FANDANGO
  • $50 Cinemark Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $39.50
    • Use code CINEMARK
  • $75 Fanatics Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $60
    • Use code FANATIC
  • And many more

Apple gift card features:

  • For all things Apple — iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPhone, MacBook, iCloud, accessories, and more
  • Perfect for App Store purchases and subscriptions — get apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, and more
  • The ideal gift to say happy birthday, thank you, congratulations, and more
  • Available in $50-200
  • Designs may vary
  • Not valid for other payments
  • No returns or refunds on Apple Gift Cards

