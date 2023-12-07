Inspire your kids through play with Makeblock’s Codey Rocky robot STEM toy for $80 low

Amazon is offering the Makeblock Codey Rocky Programmable Robot Toy for Kids for $79.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Already down from a $130 price tag, this toy has only seen three previous discounts over the course of the year, two of which occurred in the first few months of 2023 and the most recent having lasted a three-month period from mid-summer to early fall before rising back up to its MSRP. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 38% markdown off the going rate that gives you $50 in savings and marks the lowest price we’ve seen since the all-time low of $70 back in 2019.

Just in time for holiday shopping, this programmable and interactive robot toy is a perfect STEM gift for your kids aged six and up, designed to “spark imagination, foster logic, and cultivate problem-solving skills.” It features an adorable panda shape that offers an abundance of sound effects and facial expressions to support your child’s emotional development while also providing play-based learning through basic robotics projects, game designs, science experiments, and more. Through the interaction with its challenges and lessons, your child will begin a curated exploration of scratch block-based coding and advanced Python programming that just might kickstart their love of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The above toy comes with three bundle options to expand the fun. You can add a Bluetooth adapter to the mix for enhanced connectivity for a combined $116. Or perhaps you’d like to add a NextMaker 3-in-1 STEM Kit to further your child’s interests for $130 altogether, which includes a fingertip piano and other safe materials. Or if you just want less screen time and more playtime, you can get the robot with a Bluetooth controller for $150.

You can also check out our toys and hobbies hub for the best deals on products for all ages – you’ll find toys, board games, figures, collectibles, and so much more.

Makeblock Codey Rocky Robot Toy features:

Unleash endless fun with a versatile robot toy – Ready to play right out of the box, it’s a breeze to learn how to remote control and code with. Boost crucial skills like problem-solving and logical thinking while unlocking the added bonus of building block compatibility!

Engage Kids with an Interactive Emo Robot – Its adorable panda shape, abundant sound effects, and facial expressions (smiling, anger) cultivate emotional development. Enjoy play-based learning through robotics projects, game design, science experiments, and more!

From Beginner to Coding Master- Explore Scratch block-based and advanced Python programming with Codey Rocky coding robot, while engaging in gamified learning tasks, online challenges, and CSTA-aligned lessons. Unlock your coding potential and become a pro!

Ideal Coding STEM Gift for Kids – This programmable robot sparks the imagination, fosters logic, and cultivates problem-solving skills, making it the perfect educational gift for boys and girls. Ideal gift for birthdays, Easter, Children’s Day, Chanukah, and Christmas.

Built to Last – This smart robot boasts a robust and durable construction, ensuring long-lasting enjoyment. With meticulous packaging and high-quality materials, every piece is crafted for safety during play. Enjoy peace of mind with a 12-month warranty. For any inquiries regarding this robot pet, reach out to us anytime. Our dedicated team will provide satisfactory solutions within 24 hours.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!