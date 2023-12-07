Save $170 on Dyson’s Hot+Cool Jet Focus oscillating heater and fan for $300 low

Amazon is offering the Dyson Hot and Cool Jet Focus Heater and Fan for $299.99 shipped. Down from its $470 price tag, this fan has seen surprisingly few discounts over the year, with the first three of 2023 not happening until early summer. From July to October it remained at its MSRP, only falling for the short-lived Prime Deal days and again for late Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 36% markdown off the going rate and marks a return to the all-time low from Thanksgiving weekend. All-in-all, you’ll be getting back $170 in savings.

This heater and fan is now marked down just in time for winter’s arriving chill, utilizing fast-heating ceramic plates and Air Multiplier technology to amplify the surrounding air inside your home to give you an uninterrupted stream of airflow with a 70-degree oscillation. It features two options for how to heat/cool your home: focused control for a more personal solution and diffused control for more whole-room heating/cooling. With its sleep timer you can program it to turn off after pre-set intervals, from 15 minutes to 9 hours, and it also comes with a remote that magnetically stores on the device.

Other Dyson products seeing discounts:

Dyson Hot and Cool Jet Focus Heater and Fan features:

Air Multiplier technology amplifies the surrounding air, giving an uninterrupted stream of smooth airflow

Our ceramic plates heat up fast to heat you quickly in cold weather.¹

Powerful, amplified airflow cools you fast in hot weather.

Jet Focus control allows you to choose between Focused and Diffused modes for personal or whole-room heating.¹ And direct cooling or a gentle breeze in hot weather.

The Sleep timer can be programmed to turn off after pre-set intervals, from 15 minutes to 9 hours.

The Remote control is curved and magnetized to store neatly on your Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus fan heater.

Smooth oscillation directs airflow around the room. Oscillates at a 70 ° angle​.

