Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad comes in four fun colors at $349 (Save $100)

If you missed out on the Black Friday discount, another chance to score the best price ever on Apple’s 10th Gen 10.9-inch iPad has returned. Now live on Amazon, the savings kick off at $349 shipped for the Wi-Fi 64GB model in all four colors. This is $100 off the usual $449 price tag and marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time. We’ve only seen this low price back over Thanksgiving Week, and now it has returned just ahead of the holidays. You can also save on the 256GB model at $499, down from its $599 going rate. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone.

Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity.

10.9-inch iPad features:

Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone

A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU

12MP Wide back camera

Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Wi-Fi 6 and 5G (sub-6 GHz) cellular

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

