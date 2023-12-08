Android game and app deals: Heroes of Flatlandia, Burger Bistro Story, more

It’s almost time to head into the weekend, but first let’s collect all of today’s best deals from Google Play. Alongside the software offers, we have deals on Google’s Pixel Buds Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at the $600 low as well as this discount on the Google Pixel Watch 2, but for now it’s on to the apps. Highlights include titles like RUSTY: Island Survival Pro, Heroes of Flatlandia, Bleentoro Pro, Through the Ages, Burger Bistro Story, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Heroes of Flatlandia features:

Want to play an epic turned based strategy? Enter a fantasy world of Heroes of Flatlandia, where you lead your kingdom of noble elves, bloodthirsty orcs, brave dwarfs or dreadful undeads as one of several powerful heroes. Raise mighty armies and crash your enemies in detailed tactical battles. Use variety of spells and abilities to gain advantage, explore the world, and conquer your enemies. The game contains plenty of maps and allow you to play either against computer AI or against your friends in hot-seat multiplayer.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!