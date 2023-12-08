DJI Avata Explorer FPV drone combo returns to Black Friday’s $889 low (Reg. $1,278)

Amazon is offering the DJI Avata Explorer First-Person View Drone with Camera Combo for $889 shipped. Down from its regular $1,278 price tag, this drone has only seen four previous discounts over the course of the year, with three of them never falling below $1,198. We covered the fourth and most recent discount during Black Friday deals, which today’s deal has come to match on Amazon. It comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate, giving you back $389 in savings and returning prices to the lowest we have tracked. Unlike its Black Friday rate, however, the Avata Pro-View Combo is remaining at its $1,428 price with no discount in sight. You can learn more by heading below the fold or by checking out our hands-on review here.

You’ll be able to experience the thrill of flying with this combo package that includes the Avata drone, DJI Goggles Integra that allow you to see from the drone’s camera in real-time, and the DJI RC motion 2 remote controller. The drone itself sports a compact design that can reach speeds of 60.3 MPH for up to 18 minutes on a single charge. It comes equipped with a 4K camera that offers a 155-degree field of view that is streamed up to 6.2 miles away directly to the goggles from its 1/1.7-inch sensor. You’ll also find the drone by itself available for purchase as well, going for $629 shipped.

Amazon is also offering the Bwine F7GB2 Drone with 4K camera for $292, after clipping the on-page $23 off coupon, already down from $620. This drone has a 90-degree adjustable lens and 120-degree FOV lens which allows you to capture video and photos from up to 9,800 feet away and at up to 3840 by 2160 resolution. It comes with two batteries that work together to provide a 50-minute runtime, taking about 6.5 hours to fully recharge when empty. It comes with an array of GPS-assisted features to ensure its return, and fully complies with the FAA Declaration of Compliance.

Be sure to also check out the HOVERAir X1 Self-Flying Camera, which is also currently matching its Black Friday price. Just released in October, This extremely lightweight pocket-sized drone comes equipped with an HDR action camera and 32GB of internal storage. It features advanced tracking algorithms paired with a following speed of up to 20 MPH so that it can effortlessly keep pace with you and capture any and every spectacular moment in 1080p resolution.

DJI Avata Explorer Combo features:

Experience the Thrill of Flying – Enjoy total immersion and intuitive control with DJI Avata. When you combine Avata with the goggles and motion controller, flight becomes accessible to all.

Flight has Never Been Easier – With the DJI Motion Controller, intuitive flight is in your hands. Squeeze the trigger and bolt forward or turn a corner with the swivel of your wrist.

Ultra-Smooth 4K Footage – Avata features an upgraded camera system so that no extra attachments are needed. Enjoy next-level imagery with the 1/1.7-inch sensor, 155° FOV, and flagship stabilization.

Palm-Sized and Agile – The lightweight and compact design of Avata makes it easy to carry and more capable of agile maneuvers. Fly between gaps, though branches, and take it with you on any adventure.

Be Bold, Fly Far – Avata offers an impressive 18-minute flight time and upgraded safety. With the built-in propeller guard, it can handle minor contact, stay in the air, and keep on flying.

Backed by Flagship Transmission – Get a sharp and responsive HD live feed with DJI O3+ video transmission at distances of up to 10 km.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!