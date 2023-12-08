Greenworks launches 25% off promotion for mowers and snow blowers starting from $187

Greenworks has launched a short-term holiday promotion, taking 25% off a selection of lawn mowers and snow blowers by using the promo code LETITMOW at checkout. Whether you want to prepare as we go further into winter or stock up on equipment so you’re ready come spring, you’ll find some of the lowest prices on these mowers and blowers that have otherwise gone untouched by major discounts in 2023, with free shipping available across the board. We’ve curated a selection below of the the best deals in the bunch, taking performance and customer ratings into account.

Best Greenworks mowers offered

Best Greenworks snow blowers offered

Best Greenworks tool-only deals

This Greenworks holiday promotion will continue through December 10, and don’t forget to use the promo code LETITMOW at checkout for the 25% off discount. You can browse through all the offered equipment on the sale’s page here. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best holiday deals for power stations, solar panels, EVs, electric tools, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.

48V 20-inch Cordless Electric Push Mower features:

Deck Size: 20”

What’s Included: Two (2) 24V 4.0Ah Batteries and Dual Port Battery Charger

Power 125+ Tools with any Greenworks 24V Battery

Runtime: Up to 45 minutes (w/ 2 fully charged 4.0Ah batteries)

4-in-1 cutting system

