Greenworks launches 25% off promotion for mowers and snow blowers starting from $187

Greenworks has launched a short-term holiday promotion, taking 25% off a selection of lawn mowers and snow blowers by using the promo code LETITMOW at checkout. Whether you want to prepare as we go further into winter or stock up on equipment so you’re ready come spring, you’ll find some of the lowest prices on these mowers and blowers that have otherwise gone untouched by major discounts in 2023, with free shipping available across the board. We’ve curated a selection below of the the best deals in the bunch, taking performance and customer ratings into account.
Best Greenworks mowers offered
- 48V 20-inch Cordless Electric Push Mower with Two 4.0Ah USB Batteries: $337 (Reg. $450)
- 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with 5.0Ah Battery: $450 (Reg. $600)
- 60V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with Two 4.0Ah Batteries: $472 (Reg. $630)
Best Greenworks snow blowers offered
- 40V 12-inch Cordless Electric Snow Shovel with 4.0Ah Battery: $225 (Reg. $300)
- 60V 12-inch Cordless Electric Snow Shovel with 4.0Ah Battery: $247 (Reg. $330)
- 60V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower with 5.0Ah Battery: $375 (Reg. $500)
- 60V 22-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower with Two 5.0Ah Batteries: $600 (Reg. $800)
Best Greenworks tool-only deals
- 40V 12-inch Cordless Electric Snow Shovel: $187 (Reg. $250)
- 40V 16-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower: $187 (Reg. $250)
- 60V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower: $300 (Reg. $400)
This Greenworks holiday promotion will continue through December 10, and don’t forget to use the promo code LETITMOW at checkout for the 25% off discount. You can browse through all the offered equipment on the sale’s page here. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best holiday deals for power stations, solar panels, EVs, electric tools, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.
48V 20-inch Cordless Electric Push Mower features:
- Deck Size: 20”
- What’s Included: Two (2) 24V 4.0Ah Batteries and Dual Port Battery Charger
- Power 125+ Tools with any Greenworks 24V Battery
- Runtime: Up to 45 minutes (w/ 2 fully charged 4.0Ah batteries)
- 4-in-1 cutting system
