iRobot’s Roomba j7 robot vacuum beats out Black Friday with $301 discount to $299 low

Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba j7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $299 shipped. Down from its usual $600 price tag, this robot vacuum has seen its fair share of discounts over 2023, with the first half of the year spent repeating the same cut to $399 before August brought prices down by another $50. Surprisingly, prices seemed to remain between $400 and $350 for both October’s Prime Deal Days and Thanksgiving Weekend sales. Today’s deal, however, is a reprieve from the stagnation, coming in as a 50% markdown that gives you back $301 in savings and marks a new all-time low.

This robot vacuum comes equipped with an array of cleaning capabilities and 1,700Pa of suction power to lessen the burdens of home care. With its standard iRobot OS in conjunction with PrecisionVision Navigation, the Roomba j7 is able to utilize Imprint Smart Mapping, allowing you to control and schedule which rooms are cleaned and when, while storing multiple maps for easier cleaning on each level of your home. You can even customize these maps into “keep out zones” and “clean zones.” This robotic vacuum is able to recognize and avoid common objects in its path such as cords, socks, and shoes. iRobot even guarantees this product for pet owners, designing it to avoid pet waste – and should that guarantee fall short, they’ll replace it for free.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the Bissell SpinWave Robot Vacuum and Mop (with many cleaning solution options) starting at $165, down from $400. It provides 1,500Pa of suction power to pick up pet hair, dirt, and debris for up to 130 minutes on a single charge. It features dual-spinning edge brushes alongside a brush roll, with two separate tanks to cover both mopping and vacuuming duties within your home, able to differentiate between hard floors and carpets. Living by their motto “every purchase saves pets,” Bissell guarantees that a portion of every purchase of their products will be donated towards the Bissell Pet Foundation, an organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness.

And be sure to check out our in-depth coverage of the brand new Ultenic MC1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo that just launched yesterday in the US. It is designed around three automatic features: self-emptying, self-cleaning, and self-drying – all centered around its docking station that houses a 3L dustbin, 4L clear water tank, and a 4L waste water tank.

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum features:

CLEANS WHEN & WHERE YOU WANT– Only iRobot brings you Imprint Smart Mapping allowing you to control & schedule which rooms are cleaned and when, while storing multiple maps for easier cleaning on each level of your home; Plus customizable Keep Out Zones and Clean Zones allow you to tell them the exact area to avoid and clean

DOESN’T GET HUNG UP; JUST GETS IT DONE; – A full suite of advanced sensors allow this robot to navigate under and around furniture, and along edges, while Cliff Detect keeps it from falling down the stairs

SET TO AUTOMATICALLY CLEAN WHEN YOU’RE AWAY – Now with iRobot Genius, you can choose to set your robot to automatically start cleaning when you leave and stop when you come home, so you only notice the clean and never the cleaning

