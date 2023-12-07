Ultenic launches MC1 robot vacuum and mop that empties, cleans, and dries itself for $600

Ultenic, a manufacturer of smart home products, has launched its new MC1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with a fully automatic station in the US today, after launching in the UK just last month. Now available for purchase, this robotic cleaning system is designed to require as little assistance as possible from you, with self-emptying, self-cleaning, and self-drying functions all in one convenient and versatile device.

True hands-free cleaning

The MC1 robot vacuum and mop is designed around three automatic features: self-emptying, self-cleaning, and self-drying – all centered around its docking station that houses a 3L dustbin, 4L clear water tank, and a 4L waste water tank. Its dustbin can hold up to 90 days of debris and dirt that is emptied from the robot upon docking after a cleaning session. The dual-mop pads are then thoroughly scrubbed by the station before hot air is used to dry them off, all to prevent unpleasant odors.

The MC1 offers an impressive 5,000Pa of “hurricane suction power,” that was designed to tackle the cleaning needs of pet owners. Whether it’s pet food crumbs, hair, or just regular dust or dirt, this robot can handle whatever lies in wait across any flood type – hard floors or carpets alike.

It is equipped with dual-pressurized spinning mops that rotate up to 180 times per minute while applying 6N of downward pressure to your floors. This motion and force mimics or exceeds most standard manual scrubbing amounts and promises to clean far better than any traditional mop. As has been already stated, no matter what your robot comes in contact with while moving about your home, it’ll promptly wash itself after returning to its dock.

Like many of the more recent entries into the robotic vacuum and mop market, the MC1 utilizes 360-degree LiDAR navigation to not only move about your home but accurately learn and map it out to better adapt to your needs. By memorizing your space’s layout, this robot can plan more efficient cleaning routes while also being able to adapt to everyday changes and avoid common objects that may end up in its path.

It also has a built-in carpet sensor that can identify and provide precise cleaning solutions for your carpeted areas. Upon identifying a carpet, the MC1 immediately switches to its maximum suction settings to ensureit’ss picking up anything and everything that is hiding deep between the fibers. As a secondary precaution, this feature is also designed to guarantee that your carpets are never accidentally wetted in the process.

You’ll also have three different options for control. You can use the included remote for basic controls or take more advanced steps via the app, where you can set cleaning schedules, adjust settings, and even set no-go zones to keep it out of places it doesn’t need to tread. You can even go hands-free by connecting it to your home assistant for an extra level of comfort and convenience.

The MC1 is now available for purchase

The MC1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is now available for purchase with a $599.99 price tag on Amazon, after clipping the on-page $300 off coupon. This launch discount will be available for the rest of 2023. You can also find it for a higher rate on ultenic.com.

