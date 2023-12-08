Rock on with holiday pricing on Marshall’s brass Emberton II speaker at $120 ($50 off)

Amazon has now brought back its Black Friday pricing on the latest Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker in black and brass at $119.99 shipped. Regularly $170, this is a straight $50 price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find. This is matching the Back Friday deal we spotted, comes in at $30 under our mention before that, and lands on par with the Amazon all-time low. This model delivers on what makes Marshall’s audio gear standout most – iconic vintage guitar amp vibes with brass accents throughout. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, it is capable of pumping out 360-degree sound with what the brand’s calls True Stereophonic tech – “a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall where every spot is a sweet spot.” The 30 hours of wireless playback per charge joins a “road-worthy” IP67 rating for protection against spills, splashes, and dust. Get a closer look right here and down below.

If you don’t need the latest and greatest, the original Marshall Emberton speaker features a similar experience at $100 shipped. This one doesn’t include the all-black and brass vibes, but you’re still scoring that vintage guitar amp look and saving some cash in the process.

Check out our hands-on feature with the Tribit Stormbox Flow as well as ongoing deals on the Sonos Roam/SL AirPlay 2 smart speakers and the Bose holiday event. The latter of which is still delivering up to 50% in savings on a range of the brand’s beloved headphones and speakers with deals starting from $79 shipped. Browse through everything right here.

Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth speaker features:

Sound that is rich, clear and loud, like the artist intended. Experience absolute 360° sound with True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall – where every spot is a sweet spot. Emberton II offers 30+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Tough and resilient, boasting an extremely durable IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating. Emberton II won’t slow you down with a lengthy set-up – pair, play and let the good times roll.

