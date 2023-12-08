Rock on with holiday pricing on Marshall’s brass Emberton II speaker at $120 ($50 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersMarshall
Reg. $170 $120

Amazon has now brought back its Black Friday pricing on the latest Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker in black and brass at $119.99 shipped. Regularly $170, this is a straight $50 price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find. This is matching the Back Friday deal we spotted, comes in at $30 under our mention before that, and lands on par with the Amazon all-time low. This model delivers on what makes Marshall’s audio gear standout most – iconic vintage guitar amp vibes with brass accents throughout. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, it is capable of pumping out 360-degree sound with what the brand’s calls True Stereophonic tech – “a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall where every spot is a sweet spot.” The 30 hours of wireless playback per charge joins a “road-worthy” IP67 rating for protection against spills, splashes, and dust. Get a closer look right here and down below. 

If you don’t need the latest and greatest, the original Marshall Emberton speaker features a similar experience at $100 shipped. This one doesn’t include the all-black and brass vibes, but you’re still scoring that vintage guitar amp look and saving some cash in the process. 

Check out our hands-on feature with the Tribit Stormbox Flow as well as ongoing deals on the Sonos Roam/SL AirPlay 2 smart speakers and the Bose holiday event. The latter of which is still delivering up to 50% in savings on a range of the brand’s beloved headphones and speakers with deals starting from $79 shipped. Browse through everything right here

Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth speaker features:

Sound that is rich, clear and loud, like the artist intended. Experience absolute 360° sound with True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall – where every spot is a sweet spot. Emberton II offers 30+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Tough and resilient, boasting an extremely durable IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating. Emberton II won’t slow you down with a lengthy set-up – pair, play and let the good times roll. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…
Marshall

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

OtterBox last-minute gifts sale – 35% off sitewide: ...
Meta Quest 2 VR headset falls to $249 with a bonus $50 ...
Anker’s recent Prime 240W USB-C charging station ...
Jabra’s latest Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 earbud...
Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2023 Advent Ca...
LEGO’s upcoming Spider-Man set adds Sandman and t...
Totallee’s ultra-clean iPhone 15 cases and more n...
Blix’s holiday sale saves you up to $600 on e-bik...
Load more...
Show More Comments