Sonos Roam/SL AirPlay 2 smart speakers now start from $119 (Reg. $159+)

Sonos is now kicking off its best sale of the year on the Sonos Roam portable smart speaker. Now on sale for $134 shipped, this is a new 2023 low at $45 off the usual $179 price tag. We’ve seen it at $143 in the past, but today’s offer takes an extra 5% off to beat previous mentions. Today’s offer should also be the best price we see through the end of 2023 and into next year. Also on sale today is the Sonos Roam SL which drops microphones from the equation in order to drop pricing to $119. That’s $40 off the usual $159 price tag and also marking the best price of the year. Head below for more.

Delivering many of the usual Sonos perks in the brand’s most compact and portable offering yet, the Roam speaker arrives with a battery-powered and IP67 waterproof design that can serenade you for 10 hours at a time. Its small footprint can still dish out rich sound complete with Trueplay for adjusting playback to your space. There’s also both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to access its onboard Alexa and Google integration.

Then there’s the SL version that takes everything the Sonos Roam does and ditches the microphone and its related features. In either case, you can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect, as well. This covers the standard edition specifically, but applies largely to the SL version, too.

Sonos Roam features:

Learn more about Enjoy music on the go with this refurbished Sonos Roam smart portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker. With up to 10 hours of battery life, this speaker lets you listen to tunes uninterrupted, while the water-resistant construction shields against accidental water spillage. The Automatic Trueplay tuning technology of this Sonos Roam smart portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker optimizes sound for an enhanced wireless-listening experience.

