Anker’s Nebula Mars 3 Air GTV projector with 4K resolution and Chromecast hits new $500 low

Amazon is offering the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air GTV Projector for $499.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $100 off coupon. Down from its much higher $1,100 MSRP, this projector has only had a few varying discounts since its release back in August, dropping in $100 increments throughout the fall before reaching its current low. Today’s deal comes in as a 55% markdown off the MSRP, beating out our previous mention by $380 and marking a new all-time low. It even beats out Nebula’s own website where it is listed for its full original rate.

This smart projector gives you a 1080p resolution screen cast up to 120 inches with Android TV 11.0 so you’ll have access to your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and more. It also offers Chromecast capabilities, letting you stream content directly from your phone as well. Equipped with dual-8W speakers paired with Dolby Audio, you’ll receive a rich sound experience that immerses you deeper into your entertainment without the need for extra equipment, even when you’re outside for movie nights.

You’ll be good to go in only a matter of seconds, with the projector’s intelligent environment adaptation technology ensuring a clear and precise picture thanks to its auto-keystone correction, autofocus, and obstacle avoidance. You’ll get 2.5 hours of battery power to watch through the night’s movie selection or binge plenty of TV episodes, extended to 8 hours for music playback. It also offers HDMI, USB-A, and DC port options as well.

As an alternative option, Amazon is also offering the above projector’s sister model, the Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p Home Entertainment Projector for $450, down from $700. It offers a 1080p resolution (4K supported) that can be cast up to 120 inches, with a digital zoom to allow image size adjustments. It features HDR10, with Hybrid Log Gamma functions to upscale non-HDR content, and speakers powered by Dolby Digital Plus for 360-degree surround sound. It comes with HDMI and USB-A connection options, along with wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or you can mirror-cast from your phone or laptop. You’ll also get more than 7,000 included apps like YouTube, Hulu, Prime Video, etc.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 1080p Smart Projector, that also casts up to 120 inches and comes with Android TV 11.0, built-in Chromecast, autofocus capabilities and a 2.5 hour battery – all at a far more compact and portable size than the above projectors.

Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air GTV Projector features:

Visuals That Dazzle: The 1080P HDR display paired with 400 ANSI Lumens offers a vivid, bright picture for a truly cinematic quality, whether you’re indoors or enjoying an outdoor projection under the night sky.

Google TV Intergration: Dive into a universe of entertainment with this smart projector, offering licensed Netflix streaming and a variety of content at your fingertips.

Sound That Moves With You: Dual 8W speakers with Dolby Audio deliver rich, room-filling sound for an immersive audio experience without extra equipment, complementing the outdoor projector experience.

Marathon Media Sessions Unleashed: With up to 2.5 hours of movie or 8 hours of music playback, indulge in back-to-back episodes or an entire album without interruption, ideal for extended outdoor entertainment.

Set Up in Seconds: Intelligent Environment Adaptation Technology ensures the perfect view with auto keystone correction, autofocus, and obstacle avoidance, making it an ideal outdoor portable projector for any setting.

