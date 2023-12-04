Anker’s Nebula Capsule 3 1080p smart projector beats Black Friday deals at new $470 low

Amazon is offering the Anker’s Nebula Capsule 3 1080p Smart Projector for $469.99 shipped, after clipping on-page $80 off coupon. Down from $580, with a regular MSRP of $800, this projector spent the first half of the year with repeating discounts once every month to the same $680 low. The end of summer brought with it a slight increase in savings as discounts repeated to a $650 low from August to October before falling to $580 during the Thanksgiving Weekend sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 19% markdown off Black Friday savings and a 41% markdown off the MSRP. It comes in $64 under the current used pricing and now lands as a new all-time low.

This smart projector casts up to 120 inches and offers a 1080p resolution in conjunction with Android TV 11.0, giving you access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and more of your favorite streaming platforms. It also comes with built-in Chromecast, allowing you to also stream content directly from your phone. Setup takes seconds, with the projector turning on to immediately adjust its focus and set keystones so you can enjoy clear and sharp images. Its battery provides a 2.5-hour lifespan, giving you enough juice to watch through most movies or binge plenty of TV episodes. Head below to learn more.

You’ll also find a great deal that beats out Black Friday on the Anker’s Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector for $300, down from $500. Also offering up to 120 inches of 1080p resolution, this projector utilizes HDR10 for rich detail and color. Its dual 3W speakers, working in combination with Dolby Digital+, will “let you hear every last whisper with perfect clarity.” It comes equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery that offers up to 3 hours of wireless projections on a single charge, with no tangling wires needed. It even comes with over 5,000 pre-installed apps through Android TV 9, including favorites like YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, and more.

And be sure to check out our coverage of the ViewSonic M2e 1080p Portable Projector as well. Offering up a full HD 1080p resolution, this LED projector sports a shorter throwing lens that is able to cast a 100-inch screen from just nine feet away and setup only takes a single second thanks to its instant auto-focus and auto-keystone capabilities. You may also want to consider grabbing yourself a portable power station as well if you’re taking any of the above projectors outside the home, with the 299Wh capacity of the ALLPOWERS R600 BEIGE able to fit the bill quite nicely.

Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Portable Projector features:

Laser Engine Powers High Brightness: Stop squinting and just lean back to enjoy your favorite content with a laser light source—displaying 300 ISO Lumens of brightness in 1080p HD.

Fits in Your Hand: Wherever you need to go, Capsule 3 Laser is easy to pack up or just hold—weighing only 2 lb (900 g). The portable projector is 90% smaller than others with similar brightness.

Play Videos for 2.5 Hours: Yes, you can finish a long movie without worrying about power thanks to the 52Wh built-in battery. CAIC technology uses every pixel to conserve energy

