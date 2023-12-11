Rare discounts hit Google Nest Protect smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarms at $99

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Protect starting at $99 shipped for the wired model. These smoke detectors also come in a battery-powered option at $99.99. Each one is down from the usual $119 price tag and marks the first discount we’ve seen in months in either case. These are the first price cuts since back in September, and are the second-best prices of the year. Learn more about the Nest Protect experience down below or over in our coverage at 9to5Google.

Google Nest Protect comes in one of two different designs based on whether you want a traditonal battery-powered option or a wired one. It brings smoke and carbon monoxide detection into your smart home, with Assistant support packed into its unapologetically Google design. There’s a built-in speaker for alerting you, as well as the ability to have alerts sent right to your smartphone.

A perfect centerpiece to your expanded Assistant setup, the Google Pixel Tablet doubles as a Nest smart display thanks to coming with a companion speaker dock. It’s now on sale for the best price ever at $399, dropping $100 off the price tag at this return to the all-time low ahead of the holidays. You can even save on an extra one of the docks at $112 for setting up the tablet in more than one room.

Google Nest Protect features:

Smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector that speaks up in a friendly voice to give you an early warning when there’s smoke or CO in your home. Split Spectrum Sensor looks for both fast burning and smoldering, and tells you where the danger is. Get phone alerts so you know something’s wrong even when you’re away from home. CO detector looks out for carbon monoxide and tells you where it’s located. With App Silence you can silence the smoke alarm with your phone in the Nest app when there’s only a little smoke

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!