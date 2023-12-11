Roborock’s S7 Max Ultra robot vacuum and mop with self-servicing station at $950 low ($350 off)

Amazon is offering the Roborock S7 Max RockDock Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $949.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $350 off coupon. Down from its $1,300 price tag, this particular model with a docking station has seen very few discounts over the course of the year, with most of them happening during last month’s Thanksgiving Weekend sales. Today’s deal extends the savings from then, coming in as a 27% markdown off the going rate and landing as a return to the all-time low from Black Friday.

This robot vacuum and mop offers a powerful 5,500Pa of HyperForce suction power in conjunction with an upgraded floating rubber brush that keeps itself close to uneven floors to ensure a thorough clean. It also features the brand’s VibraRise System that “removes dried stains 30% more effectively than traditional robot mops” with sonic scrubbing at 3,000 times per minute and consistent high downward pressure. It offers advanced obstacle avoidance technology for the everyday objects around your home alongside multi-level 3D mapping that allows for more efficient cleaning routes, and companion app support that lets you adjust cleaning settings, schedules, and even set no-go zones. This model comes with its own docking station that recharges your robot, empties it, washes its mop heads, refills its tanks, and dries it off afterwards.

Amazon is also offering the Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with 60-day capacity self-empty base for $298, down from $599. It utilizes 360-degree LiDAR mapping paired with Shark’s Matrix grid system to learn your space’s layout for optimized cleaning routines while also being able to avoid any common objects that may end up in its path. It automatically empties itself in its charging station, which has enough capacity to hold up to 60 days of debris before you’ll need to empty it. You can also control all its functions through your smartphone via the app or go hands free with Alexa or Google Assistant instead.

And be sure to check out our in-depth coverage of the brand new Ultenic MC1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo that just launched last week in the US. It is designed around three automatic features: self-emptying, self-cleaning, and self-drying – all centered around its docking station that houses a 3L dustbin, 4L clear water tank, and a 4L waste water tank.

roborock S7 Max RockDock Ultra features:

[ One Dock to Rule Them All ]: Experience hands-free cleaning with the RockDock Ultra for a new level of convenience, feature-packed so all you have to do is relax and let Roborock S7 Max Ultra take care of the mess.

[ 5500 Pa HyperForce Suction ]: Say goodbye to dirt and dust from floors and carpets. Power has been enhanced to 5500 Pa HyperForce Suction and with an upgraded floating rubber brush that stays close to uneven floors, dirt and dust are a thing of the past. Carpet Boost allows for deeper cleaning on carpets.

[ Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance ]: Detects and avoids objects on the floor so you don’t have to move anything before starting a cleanup. It can also suggest No-Go Zones automatically, to prevent your robot vacuum getting stuck in tight spots, or falling down the stairs accidentally.

[ VibraRise Mopping System ]: Removes dried stains 30% more effectively than traditional robot mops with sonic scrubbing at 3000 times per minute, and combined with consistently high downward pressure, leaves less dirt behind than spinning mops.

[ Auto Mop Lifting for the Ultimate Clean ]: Vacuum carpets and mop floors at the same time with Auto Mop Lifting. Your robot vacuum can tell the difference between hard floors and carpets and will automatically lift and lower the mop as needed.

