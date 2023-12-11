Schwinn’s Voyager Hybrid e-bike with a 65-mile range at 20 MPH hits new $645 low (Reg. $1,800)

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Voyageur Electric Bike with large step-over frame for $644.75 shipped. Down from its $1,800 price tag, this bike has only seen five previous discounts over the course of the year, with two of them only reaching as low as $1,450, and the other three dropping twice as far. Today’s deal is a 64% markdown off the going rate that gives you $1,156 in savings and marks a new all-time low. Please note that this deal is on the large white step-over model, with other colorways and sizes at higher rates, starting from $1,024.

This hybrid e-bike is designed for casual cyclists looking for extra power on their rides and is a perfect choice for neighborhood excursions. Equipped with a 250W hub-drive motor, it can provide the rider with assistance up to 20 MPH with a battery that lasts up to 65 miles per charge. It also features an 8-speed drivetrain, giving you smooth gear changes to stay in motion while the Tektro mechanical disc brakes with 160mm rotors ensure precision stopping power in any condition you may find yourself. The LCD handlebar display gives you real-time assist levels, battery life, and range. The suggested rider height for this e-bike is five-foot-seven to six-foot-one.

If you’re looking for a cheaper commuting option, Hiboy is still offering extended deals on its line of S series electric scooters that have seen further price reductions since Black Friday, like the S2 for $299.99 shipped, down from $600. It has a 350W motor and a 36V battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 17 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The S2 Pro model extends that travel range up to 25 miles for $392.34 shipped, down from $710 – and the even more upgraded S2 MAX takes it further with a 40-mile travel range for $499.99 shipped, down from $835.

There is a whole bunch of deals currently going on for various e-bike brands like Aventon’s End of Year Savings sale which is seeing models like the Pace 500.2 e-bike being dropped to $999, offering a 28 MPH speed and 40+ miles of range. You can also head on over to our Green Deals hub to check out the deals on other EV brands, as well as power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and so much more.

Schwinn Voyager Electric Bike features:

