Shinola’s Season of Gifting sale takes up to 40% off watches, jewelry, and leather gear

Laura Rosenberg -
Fashionshinola
$145
a close up of a clock in the middle of a watch

Shinola’s Season of Gifting sale takes up to 40% off watches, jewelry, and leather gear

If you’re looking for the perfect luxury gift this holiday season, Detroit’s own Shinola has launched its Season of Gifting sale with up to 40% off select watches, jewelry, leather items, and more. Leading the way is the women’s Birdy 34mm, a watch coming in at 40% off, currently available for $405 – the Birdy 34mm is beautiful and classic in its rose gold color and coin edge bezel. Next up is the men’s White Hurricane 48mm watch for $1,125, a gorgeous silver timepiece that can be worn year-round and is certain to elevate any outfit. Lastly, we have the Zip Travel Kit for $73.75, the perfect companion to hold your belongings while heading out of town. Free shipping on orders over $125. Keep reading below the fold for more details on Shinola’s Season of Gifting sale.

The Birdy 34mm – now available for $405 – features stainless steel case material, a push-down crown construction, a mesh bracelet, and double-domed sapphire crystal – this watch is an instant classic and is sure to catch the attention of both watch lovers and non-watch lovers alike. Inspired by the Great Lakes Storm of 1913, the men’s White Hurricane 48mm timepiece coming in at $1,125 is crafted from ultralight, ultra-strong titanium, making it an excellent all-season watch. As a bonus, the entire face of the White Hurricane’s dial glows blue in the dark – like a beacon in a storm. Shinola’s Zip Travel Kit is constructed from quality navigator leather and is designed to fit all of your travel essentials. Featuring a zip closure, water-resistant lining, two interior pockets, a card pocket, and a carrying handle, you can grab yours here for $73.75 and have it delivered in time for your next vacation.

More items we are loving from Shinola’s Season of Gifting sale:

Women’s

Men’s

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

shinola

About the Author

Laura Rosenberg

Laura is a dedicated gym-goer, a sucker for anything with sugar, and a fan of all four Michigan seasons. She has also written articles for 9to5Mac and Electrek.
Segway Ninebot E2 e-scooter travels 15.5 miles for new ...
Spigen offers 25% off its G3 iMac-style iPhone 15 cases...
Here’s the instructions and part list to build yo...
Keurig’s SMART latte coffee maker has returned to...
Roborock’s S7 Max Ultra robot vacuum and mop with...
KeySmart iPro provides Apple Find My tracking to your k...
Anker’s Nebula Mars 3 Air GTV projector with 4K r...
8Bitdo’s light-up Dual Xbox Controller Charging D...
Load more...
Show More Comments