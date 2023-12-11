Shinola’s Season of Gifting sale takes up to 40% off watches, jewelry, and leather gear

If you’re looking for the perfect luxury gift this holiday season, Detroit’s own Shinola has launched its Season of Gifting sale with up to 40% off select watches, jewelry, leather items, and more. Leading the way is the women’s Birdy 34mm, a watch coming in at 40% off, currently available for $405 – the Birdy 34mm is beautiful and classic in its rose gold color and coin edge bezel. Next up is the men’s White Hurricane 48mm watch for $1,125, a gorgeous silver timepiece that can be worn year-round and is certain to elevate any outfit. Lastly, we have the Zip Travel Kit for $73.75, the perfect companion to hold your belongings while heading out of town. Free shipping on orders over $125. Keep reading below the fold for more details on Shinola’s Season of Gifting sale.

The Birdy 34mm – now available for $405 – features stainless steel case material, a push-down crown construction, a mesh bracelet, and double-domed sapphire crystal – this watch is an instant classic and is sure to catch the attention of both watch lovers and non-watch lovers alike. Inspired by the Great Lakes Storm of 1913, the men’s White Hurricane 48mm timepiece coming in at $1,125 is crafted from ultralight, ultra-strong titanium, making it an excellent all-season watch. As a bonus, the entire face of the White Hurricane’s dial glows blue in the dark – like a beacon in a storm. Shinola’s Zip Travel Kit is constructed from quality navigator leather and is designed to fit all of your travel essentials. Featuring a zip closure, water-resistant lining, two interior pockets, a card pocket, and a carrying handle, you can grab yours here for $73.75 and have it delivered in time for your next vacation.

More items we are loving from Shinola’s Season of Gifting sale:

