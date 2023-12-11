Spigen offers 25% off its G3 iMac-style iPhone 15 cases for the holidays, deals from $22.50

Just in time to get them under the tree, Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is once again offering a solid price drop on its popular vintage iMac-style iPhone 15 cases. Heavily inspired by the Jony Ive-designed iMac G3, the latest Spigen C1 iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Mac cases are now available at some of the lowest prices we have tracked when applying code helloagain20 at checkout. More details below.

Spigen iMac-style case – now up to 25% off

After getting a chance to go hands-on with the Spigen iMac-style cases shortly after release, I can confidently say they truly deliver on the vintage Apple vibes – or at least about as much as you could ask for from a third-party design like this. The Bondi Blue, as Spigen call its, really exemplifies what most folks remember from the old tear drop-style G3 iMacs, but Spigen is also delivering a sort of charcoal and red variant with the same semi see-through touches and overall case design.

Regularly selling for $30, be sure to clip the on-page coupons and apply the code above to land up to 25% off all colors and sizes. This is $2.50 under the launch we tracked and on par with the lowest we have seen since release.

Spigen iPhone 15 Pro iMac C1 MagFit Case $22.50 (Reg. $30)

(Reg. $30) Spigen iPhone 15 Pro Max iMac C1 MagFit Case $22.50 (Reg. $30)

You can get a complete breakdown down of what to expect from the C1 collection cases in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature right here, alongside even more details down below. And be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories hub for even more.

Spigen iMac iPhone 15 cases features:

Premium two-piece PC and TPU construction is lined with impact foam for superb durability

Reissued Retro translucent design inspired by the Apple iMacG3

Military Grade Drop Protection via Extreme Protection Tech

Compatble with wireless charging and MagSafe accessories

